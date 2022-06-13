Where to dance, sing, eat, and drink to celebrate Pride in R.I.

Finally, after a three-year hiatus, PrideFest is making its return on June 18. And amongst the vendors and full-service beer, wine, and spirits garden that will be set up along South Water Street you’ll find plenty of room for to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Here are a few Providence-area establishments where you can dance, sing, eat, drink — and even recover after the Pride Parade — with queer chefs, baristas, bartenders, and owners.
FOR COFFEE, ART, COCKTAILS AND MOCKTAILS
- Small Format: Inside the smallest — and newest — café and art gallery on Wickenden Street, you’ll find a safe haven for the queer community. It’s a space for and by queer folks, founded by Tameka Eastman-Coburn. They’ve hung local art (such as pieces by Providence artist AGONZA) on the walls, serve daily coffees like petite lavender mochas, lox bagel sandwiches, and pretty cocktails and mocktails. Try “Your Aunties Cigar,” which is espresso, mezcal, Frangelico, and Bully Boy amaro that’s shaken and dusted with bitter cocoa. 35 Wickenden St. in Providence, 401-808-6139, instagram.com/smallformatpvd.
- Little City Coffee & Kitchen: Order caffeinated coffee and delicious, made-from-scratch egg sandwiches with fresh sourdough English muffins and hearty cheeses from Little City Coffee and Kitchen before you start partying or after, to cure your hangover. This tiny joint in downtown Providence opened late summer 2021 by co-owners Kelsey Garvin and Dave Lanning. Save room for a sweet treat from their pastry case. 170 Mathewson St. in Providence, 401-632-4440, littlecitypvd.com.
FOR DANCING AND DRAG
- Club EGO: Likely the most well-known gay club in Rhode Island, EGO opened in 2013 by club promoters Rafael Sanchez and the late Chris Harris — who was known as the “King of Clubs.” EGO hosts various theme nights, from Detention Thursdays, Twerk Fridays, and Latin Sundays throughout the year, but Pride is when it shines. On Friday, June 17, they are hosting a block party featuring Saucy Santana, a hip hop artist whose song “Material Girl” went viral, who will perform at midnight, said Sanchez. Then on Saturday, June 18, EGO is shutting down most of Richmond Street for their “Massive Block Party” with guest Las Bibas From Vizcaya, a famous Brazilian divadrag DJ, singer, and electronic music producer. Tickets for both events, which will run until 3 a.m. when the club closes, are available online. 73 Richmond St. in Providence, 401-383-1208, egopvd.com.
TO SING
- Boombox: Walk to the back of the stylish, New York City-inspired Dean Hotel lobby to enter the Boombox, a tiny corner karaoke bar where Only Girl by Rihanna is likely getting belted out by a duo as a gaggle around them acts like their back-up chorus. Try the Miami Sound Machine ($12), a creamy and fruity rum drink combined and layered with a sake daiquiri colada. Or the Fountain Street Fizz, which uses Rhodium Forager’s gin with melon liqueur, matcha, and a lime cordial for a cool green cocktail. Bring your proof of vaccination to get inside. 122 Fountain St. in Providence, text 401-217-5038 for reservations, singboombox.com.
TO DRINK
- Rhodium distillery’s tasting room: Cathy Plourde and Kara Larson are the owners and creators of Rhodium, or Rhode Island Spirits, which is a Pawtucket-based distillery producing award-winning gluten-free gins, vodkas, and other liqueurs. Throughout the year, they host feminist and queer happy hours and, during the month of pride, a portion of their online sales for their rainbow apparel will be given to nonprofits Youth Pride R.I. and Trans Asylum Seekers Support Network. 59 Blackstone Ave. in Pawtucket, 401-856-4111, rhodeislandspirits.com.
- The Stable: With backyard seating under twinkling lights, this equestrian-themed cocktail bar is known for “Sangria Sundays” and drag shows. On Friday, June 17, purchase a beer from the Stable and the proceeds will be donated to Haus of Codec, the only emergency shelter for LGBTQ+ youth in the city. 125 Washington St. in Providence, 401-272-6950, @stablepvd.
- Mirabar: Rhode Island’s longest-running gay bar, Mirabar, opened in 1947 in Woonsocket. Over the last several decades, it has moved around, and now you can find it in the state’s capital city. On Saturday, June 18, Mirabar will host an after-parade party DJ Patrick and raffles that will support the R.I. Pride organization. 15 Elbow St. in Providence, 401-331-6761, facebook.com/MirabarRI.
- Hide: Tucked under the stairs of The George on Washington is a speakeasy that has gone back to its roots. The basement-level space use to be where Prohibition rule breakers would serve and consume alcohol out of a chilled cocoa pot during the 1920s. Now it’s Hide (formerly called Hyde), owned by restauranteur Alex Tomasso, and velvet curtains, Swarovski crystal lamps, plush pillows, and tabletop disco balls make the room an inviting spot to listen to music or a comedian over a classic cocktail or two. 121 Washington St. in Providence, 401-642-6840, hidespeakeasy.com.
TO EAT
- Res American Bistro: Owners Evan Mathew, Stephen White and Ryan Whitecotton took over the downtown space after Bravo Brasserie closed in the early days of the pandemic. The red leather, smoky mirrors, and cozy corners transports diners to a Parisian-style restaurant, as the menu provides a romantic twist to new American dishes. Ask for a seat upstairs, if they’re available, and sit in a window-facing banquette seating that overlooks the lit-up façade of the Trinity Repertory Company. 123 Empire St. in Providence, 401-272-3965, respvd.com.
- Frisky Fries: On any given weekend night, concert venues let out a stream of fans and restaurants close their kitchen. And until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the line in front of Frisky Fries, which started as a food truck by owners Tom Wright and Randy D’Antuono, wraps around Mathewson and Washington Streets. It’s where you can grab the best post-cocktails poutine (the classic is the Disco Dottie with handmade Vermont cheddar curd and brown gravy) and truffle fries. Also be sure to try the “Lil Piggie,” with pulled pork, wasabi slaw, and barbecue dressing. They also have a Johnston location, which closes earlier. 100 Washington St. in Providence, 401-228-2660, friskiefries.com.
