Where to dance, sing, eat, and drink to celebrate Pride in R.I.

Finally, after a three-year hiatus, PrideFest is making its return on June 18. And amongst the vendors and full-service beer, wine, and spirits garden that will be set up along South Water Street you’ll find plenty of room for to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Here are a few Providence-area establishments where you can dance, sing, eat, drink — and even recover after the Pride Parade — with queer chefs, baristas, bartenders, and owners.