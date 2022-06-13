With Narragansett grad’s advocacy, R.I. poised to name official state fossil

His aunt knew he’d love it because Jennison is the driving force behind a bill that’s about to become law, making the trilobite Rhode Island’s official state fossil .

PROVIDENCE — Sure, the diploma was nice. But Gary A. Jennison III also received a 400-million-year-old, perfectly preserved trilobite fossil for his graduation from Narragansett High School last week.

As a high school graduation gift, Gary A. Jennison III received a plaque containing a 400-million-year-old trilobite fossil. He came up with the idea of making the trilobite Rhode Island's official state fossil.

On Thursday, the House and Senate sent Governor Daniel J. McKee identical bills that would provide some long-overdue recognition for trilobites, which became extinct some 250 million years ago.

Barring a mind-boggling gubernatorial veto, the trilobites will soon join other Rhode Island symbols such as the official state appetizer (calamari), the state drink (coffee milk), the state insect (American burying beetle), and the state coral (astrangia poculata).

Advertisement

Jennison came up with the idea of making trilobites the state fossil back in seventh grade, when he learned that Rhode Island was then one of five states that did not have an official fossil. “When my senior project came around, I said I’m going to change that Wikipedia entry,” he said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

That list is now down to four states, and soon only New Hampshire, Hawaii, and Iowa will be without an official fossil. For the record, Iowa did consider making the crinoid its official fossil, but apparently the “sea lilies” don’t have a lobbyist like Gary Jennison.

The 18-year-old testified before the House Committee on Special Legislation in March, giving lawmakers a crash course on trilobites and arguing that they are important to the study of plate tectonics and environmental science.

During his testimony, he said he originally wanted to build a 300-foot-tall trilobite, but he then focused on making the extinct marine arthropod the official state fossil.

At the time, he told the committee he was “a little worried that the horseshoe crab lobbyists would show up” to oppose the legislation. This week, he joked that it must’ve been his “charisma” that kept them at bay.

Advertisement

Jennison graduated from Narragansett High School on Thursday, the same day that the House and Senate transmitted the state fossil bills to the governor.

While he received some academic awards at graduation, Jennison sounded far more jazzed about a plaque containing the trilobite fossil, which he noted was not simply an imprint in rock but a fossilized trilobite. “It’s amazing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jennison said he has been closely following a project aimed at bringing the extinct woolly mammoth back to life, so he said it might be possible for trilobites to actually make a comeback some day.

He said he enjoyed working on the state fossil legislation with Senator Alana DiMario, a Narragansett Democrat who served as his mentor and helped him research how to draft the bill.

“Anybody who says they have a simple solution related to the world of politics has no clue what they are talking about,” Jennison said. “Even the most basic aspect of politics required research, debate, and paperwork.”

DiMario and the House sponsor, Representative Teresa A. Tanzi, took some ribbing from Republicans regarding the trilobite bill. But on Monday, she said she and Tanzi, a South Kingstown Democrat, have been able pass meaningful legislation on mental health and guns while also working on the state fossil bill.

Advertisement

“I appreciate the way he tied this issue into things that are relevant now, such as changes to the ocean and climate change,” DiMario said of Jennison. “It’s an important part of what happens in our district.”

DiMario said she can envision Jennison becoming an effective advocate. “He is comfortable with presenting information to people,” she said, “And even in choosing a project, he understood that he wanted to do something that was manageable and doable.”

Come fall, Jennison will begin studying data analytics at the University of Rhode Island, and he plans to pursue a career in STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math). But he said he’s also interested in entering politics at some point, perhaps to work on environmental legislation.

“It’s a big world, and there’s lots of opportunities,” he said. “It would be silly not to look to do a lot of good in the area of science.”

Jennison said his favorite scientist, Albert Einstein, was able to make a profound impact on the world not only because he was a brilliant physicist but also because he had a keen political mind, social skills, and knowledge of the wider world.

“It’s very important for someone working in modern science to have that kind of knowledge,” he said. “Gone are the days when you can lock yourself the attic, like Isaac Newton, and come up with equations that change the universe. Science is a team sport.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.