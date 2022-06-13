Mass. has now recorded 3 cases of monkeypox. Here’s what you need to know

Massachusetts health officials on Sunday announced that two more cases of monkeypox had been diagnosed in the state.

So far three cases have been reported in the state. The Department of Public Health on Sunday announced two cases of monkeypox in two adult men who had close contact with one another. Boston health officials will lead the case investigations and work with DPH, the men, and their healthcare providers to identify those who were in contact with the men while they were infectious. The men are currently isolating, DPH said in a statement.

“I would be surprised if we did not see more cases,” said Dr. Erica Shenoy, associate chief of the Infection Control Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. MGH last month identified the first monkeypox case in Massachusetts - which was also the first in the United States.

How much monkeypox is there in the United States?

So far there have been 49 cases reported across the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here’s a CDC map of states where cases have been reported as of Friday afternoon. The map and total don’t reflect the two new cases reported in Massachusetts. The CDC has tallied nearly 1,500 cases worldwide.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and the development of raised, fluid-filled lesions, the DPH said. The rash often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, according to the CDC’s summary of symptoms .

Catherine Brown, the state epidemiologist, said in a DPH statement. “It is very important to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and to be vigilant. Individuals with concerning rashes should contact their healthcare provider.”

The CDC said anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox (CDC offers a few photos of the lesions here) should call the doctor, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who had monkeypox.

How is it transmitted?

“Monkeypox spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact,” the CDC says. “Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores. At this time, it is not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids.”

It can also spread through direct contact with that have touched body fluids or sores, such as clothing or linens, the agency says.

In a statement on monkeypox transmission issued last week, the agency said airborne transmission has not been observed with monkeypox. The virus can be found in droplets like saliva or respiratory secretions, but the agency emphasized that those drop out of the air quickly, rather than become suspended.

Monkeypox “is not known to linger in the air and is not transmitted during short periods of shared airspace,” the agency said. “Long range (e.g., airborne) transmission of monkeypox has not been reported.”

Having said that, the CDC recommends a wearing a mask if you have monkeypox and are likely to have face-to-face contact with others in your home.

Who has been getting it?

“Gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men make up a large proportion of the cases identified to date. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk,” the DPH said.

What are doctors doing about it?

Federal and state officials are asking health care providers to keep a sharp eye out for monkeypox patients. Shenoy, the MGH specialist, said identifying a monkeypox patient should trigger a chain of events.

“Clinicians across the Commonwealth, and across the globe, should be familiar with signs and symptoms and the relevant epidemiological risk factors for monkeypox, and know what to do if they encounter a patient who may have monkeypox,” she said in an e-mail.

“The framework we think about is ‘Identify, Isolate, Inform’—which we apply broadly in infection prevention and control. Clinicians need to be able to identify a patient with compatible signs, symptoms, risk factors. They need to be able to isolate the patient—that is, apply the correct isolation including use of personal protective equipment. And they need to know who to inform—basically who do they call next for guidance?” she said. “In most healthcare facilities, that will be infection prevention and control experts who will provide immediate guidance and coordinate with local and state public health officials regarding testing, if appropriate.”

How worried should we be?

The DPH said in its statement that no deaths have been reported in the United States or globally related to the current outbreak - and patients typically recover in two to four weeks.

“Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease,” the World Health Organization says on its website. But it noted that “severe cases occur more commonly among children and are related to the extent of virus exposure, patient health status and nature of complications” and “underlying immune deficiencies may lead to worse outcomes.”

Monkeypox is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but it is typically a much more mild condition. It is rarely fatal, The New York Times reported Monday.

Shenoy said the virus shouldn’t be ignored, however. “We need to be aware, and to stay up to date as new information becomes available about the evolving outbreak. That information may include more information about clinical recognition, at-risk populations, diagnosis, and treatments,” she said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thomppson@globe.com