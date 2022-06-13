Officer describes how Jan. 6 rioters pursued him through Capitol

That man — 52-year-old Kevin Seefried — was quickly joined by a crowd that pursued Goodman up the stairs and away from a hallway that led to a Senate entrance used by Republicans, staffers, and the ceremonial offices of Vice President Mike Pence.

Goodman, whose actions inside the building that day were captured on video, said the man jabbed at him with the butt end of the flag and yelled: "I'm not leaving! Where are the members at? Where are they counting the votes?'"

US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman testified in court for the first time Monday about leading rioters away from fleeing senators during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, describing how he ran up a staircase after a tense confrontation that began with a member of the mob who was carrying a Confederate battle flag.

Goodman’s testimony came in the federal criminal trial in Washington, D.C., of Seefried and his son, Hunter Seefried, 22, of Laurel, Del., who are accused of being among the first 15 people to breach the building. Each has pleaded not guilty, though at the trial, attorneys for both men said they would not contest that they were guilty of misdemeanor trespassing or picketing and parading on restricted Capitol grounds. Instead, they have sought to argue that they did not intend to obstruct Congress’s work — which is the basis for a more serious felony charge against them.

In sometimes graphic terms, Goodman described trying to hold police lines outside the Capitol without any protective gear, as rioters hurled objects in his direction. He said he beat back rioters with his baton and vomited after being hit with pepper spray and D.C.-police-fired tear gas that had blown back into officers.

When D.C. police arrived in riot gear, Goodman testified, he went to an aid station set up by the Office of the Attending Physician in the building’s crypt, which is beneath the Capitol Rotunda. But he said he soon had to race two floors up as the police radio went “haywire” with reports of fighting around the building and a premature — at that point — alarm that the Rotunda had been breached.

“I could see officers in riot gear with their backs pressed again the doors, and just a mob of people pressing up against them,” Goodman said of the view outside the Rotunda doors. Of the Capitol’s west front, the officer said, “It looked like a medieval clash between two opposing forces … between police and protesters.”

Goodman’s appearance at a bench trial before US District Judge Trevor McFadden came just four days after Capitol Police colleague Caroline Edwards described similarly harrowing scenes as she testified before the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

In prime-time televised remarks, Edwards called the building grounds that day a “war zone.” She described “slipping on people’s blood” and being blinded by bear spray as she stood next to an officer, Brian Sicknick, who later suffered strokes and died.

Goodman first spoke publicly about the attack in January, saying in a podcast hosted by a co-worker who was at the Capitol during the siege that he relied on his military training and experience in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division — when “nothing ever went to plan, ever.”

“You never know. It could have easily been a bloodbath, so kudos to everybody there that showed a measure of restraint with regards to deadly force, because it could have been baaad. Really, really bad,” Goodman said in an interview posted Jan. 24 on the “3 Brothers No Sense” podcast, which was co-hosted by Byron “Buff” Evans, a friend and co-worker of Goodman’s.

Kevin and Hunter Seefried turned themselves in to law enforcement on Jan. 12, 2021, about a week after the riot. Kevin Seefried has acknowledged carrying a large Confederate flag to the Capitol, saying he usually keeps it outside his home, according to an FBI complaint.

In briefing papers, Assistant US Attorney Brittany Reed said police witnesses would say that the Seefrieds were part of the first group of rioters who entered “intent on getting to the Members of Congress.” The group included two highly visible figures who led the charge and have since pleaded guilty: Douglas Jensen, who wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with an eagle and a logo of the extremist QAnon ideology, and “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley, who carried a spear and was wearing red-white-and-blue face paint and a fur headdress with horns.