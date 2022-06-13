Price crunch could be push we need to ease dependence on diesel

In “We’re all paying a price for diesel” (Business, May 27), Hiawatha Bray did a great job demonstrating how high diesel prices affect the economy. However, the article left out a couple of key options in its discussion of the solutions to the current crunch. Rather than an increase in diesel inventories or a nationwide economic slump, what is needed in the long run is to lessen our dependence on diesel and other volatile and heavily polluting fuels.

A first step to do this is to get more economic productivity from the diesel we use. Around 15 percent of truck miles in this country are by trucks running with no cargo, and more than a third of the rest are running well less than full. Further, much of the freight that goes by truck could travel by rail. This would cut diesel use by about 80 percent for the cargo moved.