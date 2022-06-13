Ben Putnam powers Needham past Winchester in Division 1 state semifinals

The ball took the same exact trajectory on Putnam’s match-clinching ace.

The Rockets, in the midst of a long third-set rally with Winchester, finally gained an 11-4 lead after Putnam connected on a kill with such force that when the ball ricocheted off the arms of Winchester’s Adam Lubomirski, it went over the net and behind Needham’s service line.

There was a moment in Monday’s Division 1 boys’ volleyball state semifinal in which it was clearly evident that Needham senior Ben Putnam was the best player on the court.

“He’s just a special player. What makes that? He’s got that inside of him. I wish I could take credit for that,” Needham coach Dave Powell said. “Great players do that. I’ve seen that movie before and it’s a good one to watch.”

Behind 17 kills from the Ohio State-bound senior, top-seeded Needham defeated No. 3 Winchester 25-14, 25-19, 25-11 in just 63 minutes at Concord-Carlisle High School. The Rockets (24-0) will play No. 2 Westford Academy at St. John’s Prep on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a chance to win their second consecutive state championship. They have won 44 consecutive matches.

“Everyone did their part today and I think it showed,” Putnam said. Ethan McCarron played really well. Raymond [Weng] set the ball really well. We played good defense and I think it all came together today.”

Winchester (21-5) was appearing in its second state semifinal in the last four years, but was no match for Needham’s dominant offense, which produced 43 kills and hit .403. Winchester’s last lead of the match was at 1-0 of the second set, and after the Rockets pulled ahead 2-1 in that set, they either led or tied for 77 consecutive service points until the match’s end.

“The seniors, for four years of volleyball they have two state semifinals. [They have] a lot to be proud of. We had a great season and we lost to the best team in the state,” Winchester coach John Fleming said.

Needham did not play Westford during the regular season, and the goal is to keep their winning streak alive.

“It’s a lot of seniors’ last dance, so there’s a little extra something to these games,” Putnam said.

Westford 3, Lowell 2 — Westford and Lowell each lost one match all season — to each other, in five sets of course.

In the third meeting, with a trip to the state final at stake, the No. 2 Ghosts prevailed, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, and 16-14 against the No. 6 Raiders at Billerica High. Even Westford coach Brandon Eang, who rarely shows emotion on the sideline, was yelling and pumping his fists in the postgame huddle.

“My heart is pounding,” Eang said. “It was so exciting. I’m so proud of them and the way they played. They just pulled together.”

The Ghosts (21-1) will be making their first final appearance Wednesday against unbeaten Needham.

“I said, ‘We’ve been down here . . . I think we are a better team. It’s just: how bad do you guys want this? Do you want to make history? Now is the time to do it.”

Westford senior Jake Aylward (16 kills) powered the Ghosts to the 25-17 win in the first set and continued that momentum into the second. Even as Lowell mounted a rally, the Ghosts still hung on to take a 2-0 advantage.

Then the Raiders (22-2) started to find a groove. Setter Alex Chau (45 assists) continuously connected with outside hitters Izaviah Hong (22 kills) and Cody Fitzpatrick (14 kills). Cezar Joseph, the team’s lone freshman, chipped in during clutch moments with seven kills and three block-kills.

Lowell trailed 20-17 in the third set and rallied for a 25-23 win. They trailed again, 19-17, in the fourth set, before piling on a 6-1 run to win 25-20.

In the fifth set, Westford fell behind 10-7 when Eang called a pivotal timeout. The Ghosts responded with a 3-1 stretch, and after going down 13-11, rose up for the final 16-14 set win.

“[Eang] said, ‘This is it, boys... Leave it all on the line. Let’s get a win here,” senior Tejas Kudva said.

It took every effort from the Ghosts to earn the victory. Star middle Matthew Zegowitz injured his ankle the prior day, but shook off a slow start to post 18 kills and eight blocks. Kudva flew around the court and finished with 13 kills and 18 digs. On one play, he dove to save a ball on the sideline with one hand, got back up, and finished off an assist from Aarush Singh for a kill.

“I have pretty good reflexes, so that definitely helps a lot,” Kudva said. “Credit to Aarush; he always puts it exactly where I want. I love my setter.”

Brandon Chase reported from Concord and Ethan Fuller from Billerica.