The Celtics are back at the Chase Center for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors. Follow along.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. You can watch on ABC.

We’re offering live updates and analysis from Game 5 at the Chase Center. Follow along with insights from Nicole Yang and Chad Finn.

SAN FRANCISCO — The NBA Finals is tied at 2-2 as it shifts back to the West Coast. Can the Celtics escape with a win?

After a resounding victory in Game 3 at TD Garden, Boston let Game 4 slip away. It didn’t help that Stephen Curry scored 43 points in the Warriors’ win — his second-best career high in the NBA Finals.

Regardless of how tonight goes, this series will go at least six games. Game 6 is back at TD Garden on Thursday.

We’re back at the Chase Center for Game 5 👋 — 7:20 p.m.

Hello from San Francisco! The Celtics are back in town for Game 5.

We just found out that Robert Williams will be available for the Celtics. (Read more about his ongoing saga from Gary Washburn here.)

