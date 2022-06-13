fb-pixel Skip to main content
Commissioner Adam Silver enters protocols, misses Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Associated PressUpdated June 13, 2022, 10 minutes ago
It is unclear when Adam Silver will be able to resume attending NBA Finals games.Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

SAN FRANCISCO — NBA commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics Monday night because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Silver typically attends all finals games.

The league did not say whether Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.

Also unclear is when Silver will be able to resume attending games. Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league's championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco.

Silver has been the NBA’s commissioner since February 2014. This is the ninth championship series the league has held during his tenure, including the 2020 season that resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the early stages of the pandemic.

