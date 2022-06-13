If US Open fans don’t welcome him this week, says Phil Mickelson, ‘I respect that’

Meeting with reporters at The Country Club in Brookline Monday afternoon ahead of this week’s US Open, Phil Mickelson acknowledged that he might not be getting a warm reception from the fans after his decision to play in the Saudi-backed LIV event in London last weekend.

“If fans would leave or whatnot, I respect and I understand their opinions,” said Mickelson, “and I understand that they have strong feelings and strong emotions regarding this choice. And I certainly respect that, I respect that.”

Mickelson ended his four-month hiatus from golf by playing the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London last week, and his appearance in Brookline will be his first tournament in the US since January. He will be playing in his 30th US Open, the only major he has been unable to win.