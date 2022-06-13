If US Open fans don’t welcome him this week, says Phil Mickelson, ‘I respect that’

Meeting with reporters at The Country Club in Brookline Monday afternoon ahead of this week’s US Open, Phil Mickelson acknowledged that he might not be getting a warm reception from the fans after his decision to play in the Saudi-backed LIV event in London last weekend.
“If fans would leave or whatnot, I respect and I understand their opinions,” said Mickelson, “and I understand that they have strong feelings and strong emotions regarding this choice. And I certainly respect that, I respect that.”
Mickelson ended his four-month hiatus from golf by playing the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London last week, and his appearance in Brookline will be his first tournament in the US since January. He will be playing in his 30th US Open, the only major he has been unable to win.
“It’s nice to be back,” said Mickelson. “It’s been a necessary time. I put a little bit of thought and reflection into going forward and how to best prioritize things.”
Families of 9/11 victims reportedly have sent letters to Mickelson and some other players participating in the LIV Series. Mickelson was asked what he would say to those in families
“I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11, that I have deep, deep empathy for them,” said Mickelson. “I can’t emphasize that enough. I have the deepest sympathy and empathy for them.”
Last week, Mickelson was among the PGA Tour members who were suspended by commissioner Jay Monahan after playing in London.
“I have the utmost respect for the players on the PGA Tour,” said Mickelson. “There have been a lot of friendships on the PGA Tour that have gone on for decades.
“I respect if they disagree, but at this time, this was the right decision.”
