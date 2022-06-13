It’s not over for the Celtics yet, but it sure feels like it

It’s not over yet. It just kind of feels that way.

The Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Warriors, 104-94, at the Chase Center Monday and trail this championship series, three-games-to-two as they ready for Game 6 in Boston. If these Celts are to win the franchise’s 18th banner, they’ll have to beat the Dubs Thursday in Boston, and again on Sunday in San Francisco.

Possible . . . but unlikely. This feels like one massive missed opportunity. And the Celtics need to stop complaining about officiating and regain their composure.

These worthy 2022 Celts have already won two Game 7s and three elimination games. Only one NBA team (1988 Lakers) ever won three seven-game series in the same spring. If the Celtics do it this weekend, they’ll be the first team in NBA history to win two Game 7s on the road.

It it makes you feel any better, the Green Team has some history on its side.

Bill Russell and Co. won a Game 7 in the LA Forum against Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor in 1969.

Dave Cowens, John Havlicek, and Jo Jo White won a Game 7 at the Mecca in Milwaukee against Lew Alcindor and Oscar Robertson in 1974.

Now Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have to win Games 6 and 7 against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, who’ve won three NBA crowns since 2015.

The 2021-2022 Celtics always seem to do things the hard way. They had to win an elimination Game 6 in Milwaukee in the conference semi finals and they had to win Game 7 on the road in the conference finals against Miami. They blew a golden opportunity last Friday night at the Boston Garden.

“We don’t do this [expletive] on purpose,’’ said Tatum. “I promise you, we don’t.’’

“We understand the opportunities that were lost,’’ Celtic coach Ime Udoka acknowledged prior to Game 5. He was talking about Boston’s flop at the end of Game 4 at the Garden Friday when the Celtics were routed in the final minutes and lost by 10, giving Golden State home court advantage for the final three games.

Unfortunately, the Celts picked up where they left off with a first-quarter stink bomb at the Chase Center in Game 5. After getting outscored, 17-3, in the final five minutes of the Game 4 loss in Boston, the Celts fell behind by 16 in the first quarter, missing all five three-point attempts, shooting 35 percent overall, and committing four turnovers.

Tatum continued his Finals struggles in the opening minutes and was removed from the game after just seven minutes. At that juncture, Tatum had not taken a shot. It was a poor start for a guy who shot 1-5 in the fourth quarter Friday night and came into Game 5 shooting 33 percent in the series.

If you take the final five minutes of Game 4 and the first seven minutes of Game 5, the Celtics were outscored, 34-9, over a full 12 minutes. As Bill Belichick would say, “not what we were looking for.’’

Tatum’s struggles have been a series-long theme. Boston’s 24-year-old star shot only 27 percent on 2-point attempts in the first four games and committed six or more turnovers in seven of Boston’s 22 playoff games. He looked tentative in his early shift Monday, but came back to score three buckets late in the quarter. Boston trailed, 27-16, after one. Andrew Wiggins had 7 points and four rebounds for the Warriors in the quarter.

The Celtics missed their first 12 three-point attempts, not connecting until the seventh minute of the second quarter. Boston trailed for the entire half, getting no closer than 6 (32-26). Green, Golden State’s loudest, yet worst player over the first four games, got some revenge in the first two quarters of this one, scoring 8 with four rebounds, three assists, and a block. Wiggins had 16 points with seven rebounds in the half which ended with the Warriors leading, 51-39. Curry did not make a three-pointer in the two quarters. Boston’s bench scored 1 point in the half and the Celtics committed nine turnovers.

Udoka’s men roared out of the blocks after halftime and took their first lead of the night (58-55) on a three by Al Horford six minutes into the third. It was perhaps the best quarter of the series and it ended when Jordan Poole banked a 40-footer at the buzzer to give the Dubs a 75-74 lead. Boston outscored Golden State, 35-24, in the quarter.

“We’re right where we need to be,’’ Kerr told ABC before the fourth.

Led by Poole, the Warriors scored 10 straight points to start the final quarter as the Celtics — particularly Marcus Smart — started to lose their composure. Jayson Tatum missed four free throws, which felt like a metaphor of sorts.

It’s not over yet.

It just feels that way.

