Kevon Looney again comes off the bench for Warriors in Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors coach Steve Kerr stuck with his starting lineup change for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, keeping forward Otto Porter Jr. in over center Kevon Looney.

Looney started Games 1-3 before Kerr decided to play him off the bench in Game 4. He was Golden State’s first sub, checking in for Porter Jr. with 7:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Even out of the starting lineup, Looney still plays an important role for the Warriors. His contributions on the glass have been hugely impactful. Fourteen of Looney’s 34 rebounds this series have come on the offensive end, giving the Warriors significant second-chance opportunities.