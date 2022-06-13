Memphis Grizzlies sign coach Taylor Jenkins to multiyear contract extension

The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure to keep coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history. The Grizzlies announced Monday they signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension, with terms not disclosed. General manager Zach Kleiman said Jenkins has done an outstanding job leading the Grizzlies and called the extension well-deserved.“ The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture,” Kleiman said. “We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.” Jenkins is 128-99 in three seasons and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs the last two seasons. He finished second in voting for NBA Coach of the Year after guiding Memphis to a 56-26 record, second-best in the NBA and tied for the most wins in a season in franchise history. Memphis earned a franchise-high No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015 . . . Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Greg Buckner has been promoted to associate head coach under J.B. Bickerstaff , the team announced. Buckner, who previously worked with Bickerstaff in Memphis and Houston, has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, helping Bickerstaff develop one of the NBA’s youngest teams. The Cavs doubled their win total this past season, making a 22-game jump and getting into the play-in game despite numerous injuries.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signed his restricted free agent tender. Lazard hadn’t signed the tender as of last week, when he was the only Packer not to report for the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lazard, 26, will make $3.986 million this year and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the upcoming season. He caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He had the most yards receiving and touchdown catches last season of any player still on the Packers roster following the trade of two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders . . . Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer will report for mandatory practices this week after sitting out all of Buffalo’s voluntary spring sessions because of a contract issue. Poyer, 31, who has nine seasons of NFL experience inlcuding the past five with Buffalo, switched agents in April, hiring Drew Rosenhaus, and informed the Bills he is seeking an extension of his expiring contract.

Soccer

Rapinoe, Morgan added to US women’s roster

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the US women’s roster for next month’s CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region’s teams in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been named to a US roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski looked at younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The US is the two-time defending World Cup champion. Among the 23 players named to the US qualifying roster was Kristie Mewis, 31, of Whitman-Hanson. Her younger sister, Sam Mewis, 29, was left off the roster due to a knee injury.

Australia qualifies for World Cup

Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The teams failed to score in regulation and extra time at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, and goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, sent on as a substitute in the waning seconds of extra time, proved to be the star for Australia by saving the last penalty from Alex Valera. Australia qualified the hard way: Third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying and then defeating the United Arab Emirates in the Asian playoff last week . . . Defending champion France lost its Nations League title and faced the dim prospect of relegation after losing at home to Croatia, 1-0, in Paris. Meanwhile, while their group leader Denmark beat Austria 2-0 to boost its Final Four bid . . . Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has signed with Los Angeles FC after a 17-year career at Juventus. The Major League Soccer club announced its deal for the 37-year-old Chiellini, who is committed through the 2023 season. Chiellini confirmed his long-reported move with two posts on Twitter. He will be formally introduced in Los Angeles on Wednesday. . . Arsenal signed 19-year-old Brazilian striker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, describing him as “a player for the future.” Marquinhos has represented Brazil at under-16 and under-17 levels and played for Sao Paulo’s senior team for the past year, making 33 appearances and being part of the squad which won the Compeonato Paulista in 2021.

Tennis

Dimitrov, Cilic advance at Queen’s Club

Former champions Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic advanced to the last 16 at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament as three seeded players were eliminated from the Wimbledon warmup. Dimitrov, the 2014 champion, took out third-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4. Norrie was a finalist at Queen’s last year. Another Briton, a wild card in Liam Broady, was beaten by Cilic, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. The biggest shock saw fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the US lose 6-3, 6-2 to Jack Draper, a 20-year-old British wild card ranked at No. 99. Reilly Opelka, the eighth-seeded American, was defeated by Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4.

