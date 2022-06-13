North Quincy’s front line clicks vs. Milford to reach Div. 2 state title game

“That front line right there, we all clicked really well,” Johnston said. “It took a little while . . . but right there [at the end] we crushed a couple balls, got some nice blocks, and it seemed like nothing was stopping us.”

Clifford (13 kills on 17 attempts) rose and emphatically gave the Red Raiders a 2-1 set lead. Johnston (15 kills) rattled off three thunderous kills in a row toward the end of the fourth set, loudly announcing the team’s arrival into the Division 2 state final with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19 semifinal victory at Framingham High.

FRAMINGHAM — In a close battle between two terrific defensive teams, kills were few and far between. In the biggest moments though, sophomore Cameron Johnston and junior Dylan Clifford delivered for the North Quincy boys’ volleyball team.

North Quincy sophomore Cameron Johnston (24) celebrates after scoring a point on one of his 15 kills during Monday's Division 2 state semifinal against Milford. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

North Quincy (18-1) will take on third-seeded Westfield (22-1) in Wednesday’s state final at Worcester North.

Neither team had put together more than four points in a row all match, until the top-seeded Red Raiders turned an 18-16 deficit into a 24-18 lead that put the match on ice. They took 11 of the last 13 points.

“It’s about momentum,” said junior Bobby Lin (39 assists). “As long as we’re making the correct choices and playing our best volleyball, everything is going to go our way.”

Though the No. 4 Scarlet Hawks (22-4) took the second set, NQ kept their composure and won the third game, despite not stringing together more than three points at once.

Johnston said he doesn’t think they would have won the game without Clifford. The junior hadn’t played volleyball before this season, and is now a vital part of the team’s effective trio.

“We told Bobby [Lin] ‘If you hit the ball, we’re going to hit it,’ and Bobby had trust in us,” Clifford said. “We have the communication and chemistry to get it done.”

First-year coach Megan Johnston said her players really bought into wanting to be great volleyball players, and embraced her as coach. Her team lost the first match of the year, but is undefeated since.

“They are cohesive,” she said. “Each game has built to this. Each game has genuinely given us what we needed for today.”

Added Cameron Johnston: “It feels like three months ago we needed a coach and we all went up to my mom and asked because she knew a lot about volleyball and we knew she’d be willing to do it. Now we’re in the state final, it’s crazy to think. I don’t think anyone thought we’d be this far.”





