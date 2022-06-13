Observations as Celtics show third-quarter fight, but Warriors still put their backs to the wall with a Game 5 win

It is Boston’s first two-game losing streak of the playoffs, and this one once again puts them on the brink of elimination. Game 6 will be played at TD Garden on Thursday night. Should the Celtics force a Game 7, it would be Sunday in San Francisco.

The problem is that games do not end there. And after the Warriors pushed ahead by a point thanks to another Jordan Poole buzzer-beating 3-pointer, they throttled the Celtics with Stephen Curry on the bench and eventually rolled to a 104-94 Game 5 win that gives them a 3-2 series lead in these NBA Finals.

SAN FRANCISCO — After spending this series stumbling through third quarters, the Celtics fought back Monday night, flipping a double-digit deficit into a five-point lead and creating some uneasy moments at the Chase Center.

The Celtics committed 18 turnovers and made just 21 of 31 free throws. Jayson Tatum (27 points) twice missed both shots from the line. Boston’s frustrations began to boil over as the night progressed, with Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart both picking up technical fouls.

Andrew Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors, who won despite Stephen Curry (16 points) missing all nine of his 3-pointers. In fact, Golden State’s starters other than Klay Thompson combined to go 0 for 19 from beyond the arc, but it didn’t matter. With Curry on the bench, Golden State started the fourth with a 10-0 run, and Boston never threatened again.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Forward Otto Porter Jr. started in place of center Kevon Looney for the second consecutive game. Boston pushed to an early lead against that lineup in Game 4, but Looney ended up being quite impactful during his 28 minutes, a series high.

On Monday, this smaller group gave Boston fits at the start, with Porter instantly beating Tatum on a backdoor cut for a layup. The Warriors spaced the floor and used their speed to get past Boston’s slower big men, get to the rim, or find mid-range openings. The Warriors made their first seven two-point shots of the game.

⋅ Looney checked in at the 7:28 mark, when the Celtics went a bit smaller with Derrick White replacing Robert Williams. But three minutes later, Looney had collected his third foul, and he went to the bench soon after without a rebound or a shot attempt. He did not return until the 7:28 mark of the third.

⋅ The good news for the Celtics was that they actually did well to slow down Curry at the start. He attempted just one first-quarter 3-pointer and missed it, and just didn’t command the flow of play like he has so often in this series. He missed a technical free throw at the end of the first so badly that it looked as if a gust of wind had come through the arena.

For three quarters, he looked human again.

⋅ It would have been helpful for the Celtics if Tatum asserted himself at the start, but when he went to the bench after his opening six-minute stint, he did not have a field-goal attempt or an assist. He was more active when he checked in for his second stint, however, quickly converting a runner, a fadeaway, and a layup. That had to be helpful for his confidence amid what has been a rough series at times.

He was 6 for 9 in the first half, and he snapped Boston’s 0 for 12 3-point shooting drought when he hit one midway through the second quarter. He then started the third quarter by drilling three in a row.

⋅ Brown has been excellent in this series and he’s had some spectacular starts, but was just not engaged in the first half. He missed a few early shots, and that appeared to affect his rhythm at both ends.

Boston needed more, and with it down 12 at the start of the third quarter, Brown provided it. He drew a foul on Thompson, came up with a steal, and drew another one. A couple of quick baskets by Golden State would’ve been crushing. Instead, this steadied Boston and Tatum added a pair of 3-pointers to cap a quick 10-0 run that made it a new game.

⋅ Yes, the Celtics had to feel OK about being down by just 12 at the break despite committing nine turnovers, missing five free throws, and shooting 20 percent from the 3-point line. But Golden State did not exactly sparkle. The Warriors made 17.6 percent of their 3-pointers and got a total of just one from Thompson and Curry. They also had just 3 second-chance points.

Yes, it could’ve been worse for Boston, but the Warriors also had a double-digit lead despite plenty of their own flaws.

⋅ Third quarters have been a disaster for Boston in this series, and even a slightly bad one Monday would have finished them off. But they had the necessary counterpunch, blitzing Golden State with a 27-10 run.

⋅ Boston led by as many as five points in the third before the Warriors got another deep buzzer-beater from Jordan Poole — this one off the glass, and off his fingertips with 0.1 second on the clock — to take a 75-74 lead to the fourth. That felt like a potential momentum-shifter.

Sure enough, Golden State started the fourth with an 8-0 run.

⋅ It’s wild how shooting slumps and shooting confidence can both rub off within a team. When the Celtics started the game by missing 12 in a row, they began to hesitate and hitch and just had no rhythm. But once they started falling, they stepped into the shots confidently and without any second-guessing, as they drilled eight in a row.

⋅ Udoka has stressed throughout these playoffs that his team likes to make opposing offensive stars work on defense in an attempt to wear them down. That was very obvious in this game, particularly in the third quarter, as the Celtics constantly put Curry into screening actions and tried to hit him with their physicality.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.