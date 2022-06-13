fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers reportedly signs his second-round tender, still seeking long-term deal

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated June 13, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Jakobi Meyers's second-round tender is worth $3.99 million for the 2022 season.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers signed his second-round tender worth $3.99 million for the 2022 season, according to ESPN on Monday.

Meyers, 25, led New England in receptions (83) and receiving yards (866) last season.

According to Adam Schefter, Meyers’s representatives are still seeking a long-term deal.

In addition, ESPN reported that defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season. The 28-year-old played in seven regular-season games for the Patriots last season, finishing with two sacks and five total tackles.

