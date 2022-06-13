Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is hitting well again, but his power outage continues

It has been 186 at-bats and nearly two months since Verdugo hit his last home run on April 16. His slugging percentage is 133d among 162 qualified players in the majors.

Verdugo is hitting .333 with an .831 OPS since the calendar flipped, a vast improvement. But where has his power gone?

After a dismal first two months of the season, June has offered some hope for Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo’s .247/.288/.353 slash line suggests that of a utility infielder, not an outfielder in the American League East.

“It’s strange,” Verdugo said. “I’ve hit a lot of balls hard but haven’t got much for it.”

He’s onto something. Verdugo’s 88.7 mile-per-hour average exit velocity is only 1.3 m.p.h off from last season when he had 32 doubles and 13 homers.

Verdugo, who has struck out only 25 times in 233 plate appearances, puts the ball in play. He just doesn’t get much out of it. His batting average on balls in play is .262, a significant drop from the .327 it was in 2021.

“He’s put [together] good at-bats. You don’t see the results,” manager Alex Cora said.

Cora sees Verdugo as being similar to Andrew Benintendi, who he replaced in left field.

“Hit for average, spray the ball around, more doubles than homers. That’s the type of hitter he is,” Cora said. “He doesn’t strike out. He puts the ball in play. He understands who he is.”

Still, the Sox need more from a player who has hit fourth or fifth in 37 games so far this season.

Sox coaches say Verdugo has worked hard in the batting cage to find a more productive swing. But when he has it’s been fleeting.

“Consistency. I need more of that,” Verdugo said. “I feel like I’m close but you’d like to see more extra-base hits. I get it. I’m a line-drive hitter. But I want line drives that reach the wall.”

Sale heats up

Chris Sale faced hitters for the first time since February on Monday, throwing live batting practice at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

According to a league source, the session went “extremely well,” with another noting the lefthander’s fastball topped out at 96 m.p.h.

Sale is scheduled to fly to Boston to join the Sox on Tuesday. He’ll continue his rehab with the team.

The 33-year-old lefthander has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture in his right rib cage while throwing live batting practice to college hitters in late February during the owner-imposed lockout.

While he’d initially been on track to return to the rotation by early June, an as-yet-unidentified medical issue

— described by the team as neither baseball- nor COVID-related — delayed his rehab by several weeks. A stomach malady last week further set him back.

The Sox have not defined a timetable for Sale’s return, or even for the start of a rehab assignment. Given that he’s just started facing hitters and has yet to pitch in a game since last October, a buildup of several weeks seems likely.

The fact that he’s progressed to facing hitters represents progress for Sale, currently in the third season of his five-year, $145 million extension.

Over the last several weeks, team officials have not ruled out the possibility Sale would return initially as a relief pitcher depending on both need and the state of the pitching staff, though as of Monday, one team source said that no determination has been made about Sale’s role whenever he is ready to return.

Enough steps remain before he is ready to contribute — and enough uncertainty exists about the state of the rest of the Red Sox rotation, with both Nate Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock now on the injured list — that such a decision is likely premature.

Refsnyder chips in

Rob Refsnyder has played five games in two stints for the Sox this season. He’s had two doubles, a single, two runs, two walks, an RBI, and one of the best catches of the season.

He’s also twice been hit by a pitch and the Sox have won three of the four games he’s started.

In a 2-0 game on Sunday, Refsnyder robbed Seattle’s Ty France of at least a double with a diving catch in right field.

“I just try and be a small piece of the puzzle,” Refsynder said. “[Cora] put me in some pretty good spots. Just trying to get on base for the big guys.”

Refsynder, 31, was in the Yankees organization from 2012-17. He has since been with, in order, the Blue Jays, Guardians, Rays, Diamondbacks, Reds, Rangers, Twins, and now the Sox.

Follow the leader

Through Sunday Rafael Devers led the majors in hits (83) and extra-base hits (38). He was second in at-bats (248) and total bases (150), third in batting average (.335), and fourth in runs (47) … The Athletics arrive at Fenway for a three-game series starting Tuesday. Their scheduled starter is 28-year-old rookie lefthander Jared Koenig, who was signed out of an independent league in 2020. He faced the Braves on Wednesday and allowed four runs over five innings in a 13-2 loss. The Sox are starting Nick Pivetta, who beat the Athletics in Oakland on June 4, going seven scoreless innings.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.