Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale reaches 96 m.p.h. throwing live batting practice

Lefthander Chris Sale faced hitters for the first time since February on Monday, throwing live batting practice in the Red Sox’ extended spring training facility in Fort Myers. According to a league source, the session went “extremely well,” with another noting that the lefthander’s fastball topped out at 96 miles per hour.

Sale is now scheduled to fly to Boston to join the Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway. He’ll continue his rehab with the team.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture in his right rib cage while throwing live batting practice to college hitters in late-February, during the owner-imposed MLB lockout. While he’d initially been on track to return to the Red Sox rotation by early June, an as-yet-unidentified personal medical issue (described by the Sox as neither baseball- nor COVID-related) delayed his rehab by weeks, and a stomach malady last week further delayed his return.