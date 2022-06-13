Tigers’ Eduardo Rodriguez on restricted list due to personal matters

The Tigers signed Rodriguez to a $77 million, five-year contract last November, banking on him to boost a turnaround. He and the team have struggled this season.

Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Monday that Rodriguez informed the Tigers that he will not rejoin the team due to personal matters.

Detroit Tigers lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez has been placed on the restricted list.

Rodriguez is is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts. The Tigers, who made aggressive moves in the offseason in the hopes of competing in the AL Central, have been one of baseball’s worst teams so far this year.

The 29-year-old Rodriguez spent his first six seasons with the Boston Red Sox and is 65-42 with a 4.17 ERA over his career. He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of myocarditis, heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg heading back to IL after one start

Washington Nationals righthander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session.

Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.

The 33-year-old had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, manager Dave Martinez announced that Strasburg would return to the IL with an unspecified injury.

“He threw his bullpen [on Saturday]. The next day he didn’t feel so good,” Martinez said. “We were hoping it was just something that would go away. It didn’t. Today, we sent him to get an MRI. We don’t have any results back yet.”

Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made eight starts since, going 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA in those games. The three-time All-Star is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in his career.

He took the loss Thursday night at Miami, allowing seven runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five with two walks. Strasburg made three minor league rehab starts in the lead-up to his debut.

“He said he felt good after the game,” Martinez said. “He said [his] legs felt fatigued, which was normal. But other than that, he said he felt fine.”

Josh Donaldson’s one-game ban upheld by MLB, fine cut to $5,000

Major League Baseball has upheld Josh Donaldson’s one-game suspension, a penalty that was assessed after the New York Yankees third baseman made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago manager Tony La Russa called racist.

MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

Donaldson’s fine was cut in half by McHale to $5,000, the person said. Donaldson will serve the penalty during the Yankees’ series opener against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

A three-time All-Star and the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson said he was referring to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article in which Anderson, who is Black, was quoted as saying: “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson ... because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”

Anderson said he agreed with La Russa, and several Yankees said Donaldson was wrong, including manager Aaron Boone and star outfielder Aaron Judge.

Donaldson, who is white, said he had “joked around” with Anderson in the past using the reference. Donaldson made a public apology to the Robinson family.

“I think everybody wanted to have a say. But they don’t know my heart,” Donaldson said on June 1. “I do feel bad that the Robinson family — I never wanted them to feel their name should ever be regarded in a bad light. That was why I issued the apology.”

Orioles CEO insists team won’t leave Baltimore

Orioles CEO John Angelos said the team will remain in Baltimore — and that he and his parents have never contemplated otherwise.

Angelos’ comments — released by the team — came days after he was sued by his brother Lou Angelos. Lou claimed in last week’s lawsuit that John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense, and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes.

“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles — to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone,” the lawsuit said.

The suit did not elaborate on how likely it was that the team might actually move, and John Angelos sought to reassure fans in his statement Monday.

Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month.