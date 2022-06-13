While golfers take practice rounds, final tuneups of the course underway at The Country Club

The 34-year wait between US Opens at The Country Club ends on Thursday.

“I think we’re all excited for the test that this golf course provides — it looks to be that it’s going to be a brutal test of golf, and that’s what this championship is all about,” said Phil Mickelson in one of his non-LIV Golf answers on Monday.

Mickelson, who played here in the 1999 Ryder Cup, said “The course is in pristine shape. It’s a remarkable golf course. A number of tees have been lengthened since ‘99 since I remember, but it seems like it plays the same.”

Advertisement

With knee-high fescue, shaggy rough, slick greens hidden by rolling, svelte fairways, and puddingstone outcrops vying for space with gnarly, amoeba-shaped sand traps, the course is designed to test golfers at every skill level.

Combine that with the majority of golfers being brand-new to the course or at least several years removed from their last visit, and the degree of difficulty only increases.

“It’s a cool place, it’s very in front of you, it’s old school,” said Justin Thomas, who missed the cut at the US Amateur Championship here in 2013. “I’m sure it’s going to be long rough and firm and fast greens.”

Thomas flew into Boston last Monday specifically to get in a practice round before heading to Toronto for the RBC Open.

“I did not remember this amount of undulation and slope on the greens,” said Thomas. “I love the addition of the short par-3 [No. 11, 131 yards]. I think every golf course should have a short, little hole like that, and it’s got a diabolical green where they can put some tough putts, you can make 2 or 4 kind of in a heartbeat.”

Advertisement

Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the course as a champion of the same 2013 US Amateur where Thomas did not make the cut.

“Back in 2013 it was — you had to hit fairways and greens,” said Fitzpatrick, who will get in his first practice round on Tuesday. “The fairways were really, really tight and the rough was thick, and that’s why we really did well that week, as well as scrambled really well. I think by the looks of it from what I can see, it’s the same again, which is nice.”

Grass is greener

Dating back to the winter, through this spring and including the forecast for this week, the New England weather has been very, very good to The Country Club’s grass.

And that bodes well for making the course setup for all 18 holes of this week’s tournament as challenging as possible.

“From the agronomic side, it’s a matter of being able to get the golf course firm, being able to get good putting green speeds and with the cooler weather that we’ve had, that’s actually overall a beneficial thing because it doesn’t put stress on the grass but it’s warm enough that the grass is growing,” said Darin Bevard, director of championship agronomy at the USGA. “And, putting a premium on accuracy, growing the rough is very important. The weather had been pretty good for the rough to begin with but that little shot of rain that we got Friday morning helped to really spruce things up.”

Advertisement

The rough was cut on Monday, with the primary rough getting cut every day from here on out to stay at 3 inches.

The greens?

They’ll be mowed at least three times a day to play as fast as possible.

“From tee to green, roughs, everything, it’s really healthy out there, which is a good place to start from when you have to put the screws to it a little bit, you know, with a little extra maintenance and that type of stuff,” said Bevard. “But, no, the weather has been great.”

Bevard was unfamiliar with The Country Club until he began his preparation for this event four years ago.

“You don’t train to run a marathon the week before it starts, you start a long time out,” said Bevard. “People don’t realize that there’s a lot of planning that goes into getting ready and peaking for this one week.”

And is the course at its peak, thanks to the weather on top of the four years of planning?

“We’re there,” said Bevard. “We’re fine tuning now but that’s by design. We don’t need to peak on Monday, we want to peak on Thursday, so that’s what we’re working towards.

“Everything is really, really good.”

Gallery gods

Mickelson, who is caught up in the LIV Golf Tour controversy more than any other LIV golfer here, professed excitement about whatever he hears from the gallery.

“I think the Boston crowds are some of the best in sports, and I think that they have given me a lot of support, and I’m very appreciative of that over the years,” said Mickelson. “I think that their excitement and energy is what creates such a great atmosphere, so whether it’s positive or negative towards me directly, I think it’s going to provide an incredible atmosphere to hold this championship.”

Advertisement

Quick wit

The 27-year-old Fitzpatrick, who was the first Englishman to win the US Amateur, is now ranked 17th in the world. He’s also a top-tier quipster.

Asked about getting a spot on the list of press conference subjects, Fitzpatrick said, “It’s because everyone is leaving the PGA Tour. That’s why. They’re digging up the dregs.”

Fitzpatrick is staying with the same Jamaica Plain family he stayed with nine years ago and whom he also visited that November for his first Thanksgiving.

“I don’t really like Thanksgiving food, it’s not for me,” said Fitzpatrick, who called out green beans as the “worst thing ever invented.”

How about clam chowder?

“Also terrible. Never tried it, but probably terrible, yeah.”

Numbers game

The 156 golfers will tee off in the first round on Thursday in groups of three, 26 groups from the first hole, the other 26 from No. 10.

The first group begins at 6:45 a.m., the last at 2:42 p.m.

A few notables from No. 1: Jon Rahm (7:18 a.m.), Jordan Spieth (7:29 a.m.), Justin Thomas (1:14 p.m.) and Mickelson (1:47 p.m.). From the 10th: Rory McIlroy (7:40 a.m.), Sergio Garcia (1:03 p.m.), Bryson DeChambeau (1:47 p.m.).

Advertisement





Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.