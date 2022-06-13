Top-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ tennis defeats Acton-Boxborough to reach Div. 1 state semifinals

“We all just came in with a good attitude,” said Maddie Swire, an Amherst College-bound senior who prevailed at first singles, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4, over Maya Muhunthan.

In Monday’s Division 1 quarterfinal, host Lincoln-Sudbury, the top seed in the bracket, marched into the semifinals with a 4-1 victory over A-B, and a matchup against Winchester.

In an unbeaten regular season, the Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ tennis survived a pair of competitive and fierce matches against Dual County League rival Acton-Boxborough, the defending Division 1 state champions, emerging in mid-and late May with 3-2 wins.

“I actually lost my first two against A-B even though the team won, so today I came in and really wanted to win.”

Advertisement

But for assistant coach Pam Durniak, defeating A-B (11-5) and advancing to the semis is not the end, but another step in the journey.

“It’s back to business tomorrow,” Durniak said of the team’s mind-set moving forward. “We’re going keep working on the same things and keep the same positive attitude.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

For the 15-0 Warriors, keeping a positive attitude throughout the the match is everything, a constant for coach Danielle Orgles-Monteith, who could not attend Monday’s match.

“The one thing [Orgles-Monteith] stresses is to always be positive,” Swire said. “It’s to not get down on ourselves and stay focused on our own games.”

Prior to Swire’s victory at No. 1, her sister, Lia, a freshman, dominated at third singles 6-0, 6-0 to earn the first point of the match. Then Ella Chase won at second singles, 6-2, 6-3.

Five minutes later, the tandem of Carly Heslop and Arianna Xie clinched the win with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at first doubles.

Moving forward, the No. 1-ranked Warriors are ready to prove themselves and show the state why they earned the top seed.

“I’m so motivated right now,” Swire said. “I’m ready to represent in the semifinals and it’s going to be special.”

Advertisement

State Division 4

Wareham 4, Cohasset 1 — The Vikings had bounced by had been knocked out of the tournament back-to-back times to Cohasset. The Vikings were not going to let it happen a third time.

After falling in the 2021 Division 3 South Sectional Semifinals, 3-2, and by the same score in the 2019 quarterfinals, the second-seeded Vikings earned a 4-1 win in the Division 4 state quarterfinals. The Vikings (24-0) advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history and will face No. 6 Manchester-Essex on Wednesday (TBA).

“The kids exceeded my expectations,” Wareham coach Geoff Swett said. “To say that I’m proud of them would be understatement.”

Senior Julianna L’Homme avenged her loss from last season at third singles, winning 6-2, 6-3. The left-handed L’Homme controlled the match with her accurate serve.

“During the season, her serve improved significantly,” said Swett. “She has an outstanding topspin backhand. You don’t see that very often in high school tennis. She hits it with confidence.”

Senior Brooklyn Bindas won 6-0, 6-2 at first singles. Undefeated on the season, Bindas hasn’t lost more than three games all season.

“Domination doesn’t begin to describe it,” said Swett.

Boys’ tennis

Lynnfield 5, West Bridgewater 0 — With a strong finish in singles’ play, the second-seeded Pioneers swept past No. 7 West Bridgewater 5-0 in a quarterfinal, earning a trip to Wednesday’s semifinals against Cohasset.

“All three of my singles players were behind in their matches in the very beginning,” Lynnfield coach Joe Dunn said. “They needed to play at the highest level to beat these guys and they did.”

Advertisement

Senior co-captain Harrison Luba battled to a 4-6, 7-6 (7-3) victory and at second singles, sophomore Dan Levin cruised after a rocky beginning to net a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Freshman Shea McCarthy used strong baseline play to translate into aggressive volleys at the net, banking a 7-5, 6-4 win at third singles.

“Shea played one of the best matches he’s ever played,” said Dunn. “He returned serves, got to the net and passed him. He played aggressive tennis, I’m really proud of his performance.”

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 2 State

Masconomet 13, Scituate 10 — Emerson Clark surpassed 100 goals to pace No. 8 Masconomet (17-6) to a second-round win against the visiting No. 9 Sailors. Maggie Sturgis also contributed two goals and two assists.

Division 4 State

Nantucket 9, Ipswich 4 — Sophomore Bailey Lower racked up four goals and three assists to pace the fourth-seeded Whalers (19-4) to their first quarterfinal win in program history against the visiting No. 5 Tigers. Emerson Pekarcik also netted three goals.

“It was a complete team effort,” Nantucket coach Jami Lower said. “They recognize the opportunity they have to make program history — and got it done.”

Nantucket will play the winner of Wednesday’s Manchester Essex/Mount Greylock game in a semifinal later this week.

Cam Kerry and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.