Ukraine, outgunned, is turning up the pressure on Europe for help

Ukrainian officials, running out of Soviet-era ammunition in the east and losing more soldiers to Russian shelling, have repeatedly called for more and faster delivery of more modern NATO-country artillery and weapons systems.

With Russian forces poised to take the battered city of Sievierodonetsk and closing in on Lysychansk, they are close to completing their slow and bloody occupation of the Luhansk region, one of the two provinces of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

BRUSSELS — The incremental but seemingly relentless Russian advance in eastern Ukraine is placing mounting pressure on Western leaders to speed up arms deliveries that could help Ukraine regain momentum on the battlefield and forge a cohesive strategy on when and how Ukraine should pursue negotiations with Moscow to end the war.

Advertisement

As Western leaders consider further military aid, the war in the east will largely depend on how fast and in what quantities these heavy weapons arrive, and how quickly Ukrainian soldiers can be taught how best to use them.

The leaders of three of Europe’s largest countries — France, Germany, and Italy — are planning their own trip to Kyiv before the Group of 7 summit later this month — perhaps as early as this week, European officials say.

While confirmation and specific dates are being kept secret for security reasons, such a visit would be the first there since the war began for President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy. Each has raised questions about how to bring the warring sides to serious negotiations about ending the war.

All have also said that it is up to the democratically elected leaders of Ukraine to decide how and when to enter such negotiations, and all have provided significant financial and military support to Kyiv and supported tough sanctions on Russia.

Advertisement

But in their own ways, they worry that a long war will bring in NATO countries and even lead President Vladimir Putin to escalate what has been a brutal but conventional campaign. And many in Europe are eager to find a way, even if a temporary cease-fire, to get Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs back into the world market.

Those competing concerns have raised hackles in Kyiv and in the capitals of Central and Eastern Europe about how committed these countries truly are to beating back Russia.

In Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian and Russian forces have engaged in artillery duels and bloody street battles over destroyed neighborhoods for weeks. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the battle decisive for the fate of his country’s eastern Donbas region.

The situation in the city was “extremely difficult” Sunday because the Russian army destroyed a second bridge into the city, regional Governor Serhiy Haidai said. That leaves only one other span over the Seversky Donets River, and it too has been under heavy bombardment.

“Most likely, today or tomorrow, they will throw all reserves to capture the city,” Haidai said, referring to Russian forces.

In an update Monday, Haidai said Russian forces were heavily shelling an industrial zone that includes a chemical plant where about 500 civilians, including 40 children, were sheltering. Efforts were underway to evacuate the civilians, he added.

In an evening speech Sunday, Zelensky said Sievierodonetsk was the site of “very fierce fighting — literally for every meter.”

Advertisement

Russia has continued to make slow but steady advances in the Donbas, which comprises the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow’s troops have used their superior artillery to pummel civilian territory before moving forces in, as they did when they advanced last month into Sievierodonetsk. It and neighboring Lysychansk are the only cities in the Luhansk region yet to fall to the Russian military. The fighting along this eastern front has been some of the fiercest in the war.

Sievierodonetsk holds symbolic meaning for Ukraine. After the city of Luhansk and much of the province of the same name were captured by Moscow-backed rebels in 2014, Sievierodonetsk became the de facto provincial capital.

Still, Ukrainian officials have wrestled with whether to withdraw from what Zelensky has called a “dead” city, where most of the prewar population of 100,000 people has fled and infrastructure has been destroyed. For now, however, Ukrainian forces say they will continue to fight, even at the risk of being encircled.