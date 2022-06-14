American Repertory Theater to present Anna Deavere Smith’s ‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992’

Smith performed “Twilight” solo on and off Broadway to acclaim in the mid-1990s. The new, larger-cast version was presented at off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre late last year, directed by Taibi Magar ( ”Macbeth in Stride” ). Magar will also helm the ART production, slated for Aug. 28-Sept. 23 at the Loeb Drama Center.

Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater will present a revised, five-person version this summer of Anna Deavere Smith’s “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” a docudrama about the aftermath of the Rodney King case.

Playwright-actor Smith is no stranger to Boston-area audiences, having performed her “Notes From the Field: Doing Time in Education” at the ART in 2016.

The ART also announced Tuesday that it will stage the North American premiere of “The Wife of Willesden,” an adaptation of Chaucer’s “The Wife of Bath” by novelist Zadie Smith. The production, which premiered last year in London, will be at the Loeb Feb. 25-March 18, 2023, directed by Indhu Rubasingham.

The ART has previously announced that “Life of Pi,” Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s novel, will be at the Loeb Dec. 4-Jan. 29, 2023.





