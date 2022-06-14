Mass. high court blocks gig worker question from November ballot

The tech industry-backed proposal would have allowed Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and DoorDash to continue classifying their drivers and deliverers as independent contractors rather than employees, while also granting the workers some new benefits. The committee was pushing two slightly different versions of the ballot initiatives, though proponents signaled, should they have survived, they would have moved forward with only one.

The Supreme Judicial Court’s unanimous decision upended what was expected to be a fierce and expensive battle pitting some of the country’s leading ride-hailing and delivery companies against labor advocates ahead of the November election.

Massachusetts’ top court on Tuesday rejected a controversial ballot question that could have reshaped how gig economy workers are classified in Massachusetts, ruling that it was built on “vaguely worded provisions” that melded two different subjects and thus violated the constitution.

But the court sided with opponents, who had argued that the petitions contain “multiple subjects that are not related” — a violation of the Massachusetts Constitution that requires such ballot initiatives to have subjects that are related or “mutually dependent.”

The ballot questions included at least two “substantively distinct” policy decisions, the court ruled, one of which was buried in “obscure language” at the end of the petitions that could have had far-reaching consequences beyond simply defining the relationship between companies and drivers.

The proposed language would have also extended the classification of drivers as independent contractors to potential lawsuits involving third parties, including those who may have been injured in traffic accidents or even sexually assaulted by them, the court found.

That raised the potential of not only confusing voters, but depriving them of a “meaningful choice.”

“Voters may support one and not the other,” Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote for the court, adding that while some voters may approve of providing better wages and benefits, they also may strongly oppose “limiting their own rights to recover money damages from network companies if the tortious actions of drivers . . . cause them injury.”

Others, Kafker wrote, may not “even be aware they are making the second, unrelated policy decision.”

“When even lawyers and judges cannot be sure of the meaning of the contested provisions, it would be unfaithful to [the Constitution] to allow the petition to be presented to the voters,” he wrote.

App-based delivery and rideshare companies — including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Instacart — have poured millions of dollars into their campaign in recent months, aiming to build on a win on a similar measure in California two years ago. If implemented, the legislation would have established 200,000 Massachusetts drivers as independent contractors with unlimited flexibility on scheduling, but limited benefits.

Labor advocates first filed the complaint against the move in January, aiming to knock the measure off this fall’s ballot.

The proposed question had already sparked fierce debate among politicians, labor advocates, and the drivers themselves.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State William F. Galvin said it’s critical that the justices pointed out the “hidden feature” in the ballot question, which was an effort to limit the liability of a parent company for the actions of drivers. If someone were injured by a driver, he noted, they couldn’t sue the company itself, only the driver as an individual.

”What was unusual in this case is the court is extremely critical of the hidden fact that they tagged on this limitation on liability,” Galvin added. “Voters would not realize they would be limiting the ability for injured passengers to collect . . . it’s unusual that it goes out of this way to criticize.”

He said when ballot questions are thrown out, it’s usually “a dry, bureaucratic thing,” but that this ruling went further to criticize the language. ”It’s a big victory for organized labor,” Galvin said.

Massachusetts Is Not For Sale, a labor coalition that filed multiple amicus briefs against the initiative, said the ruling is a triumph for workers positioning themselves against the tech industry.

“Millions of Massachusetts drivers, passengers, and taxpayers can rest easier knowing that this unconstitutional bid by Big Tech CEOs to manipulate Massachusetts law has been struck down,” campaign director Wes McEnany said in a statement. “The ballot question was written not only as an attempt to reduce the rights of drivers, but also would have put the rights of passengers and the public at risk.”

Flexibility & Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers, an industry-funded group pushing for the ballot question, criticized opponents for bringing the court challenge, arguing Tuesday that they sought to “subvert the democratic process and deny voters the right to make their own decision.”

“The future of these services and the drivers who earn on them is now in jeopardy,” the group said in a statement.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, which had certified the ballot questions for the ballot, did not immediately respond to the decision. The South End Democrat and gubernatorial candidate is also separately suing Uber and Lyft over the same issue, arguing that the tech giants are currently breaking the law by failing to classify drivers as employees.

There is also related legislation pending on Beacon Hill that, too, would preserve drivers’ status as independent contractors, but it’s unclear if lawmakers will now pursue it.

State Representative Carlos González, a Springfield Democrat who is cosponsoring the bill, said he sent proponents and critics of the ballot question a new draft of a proposal three months ago, which included giving drivers collective bargaining rights. But, he said, “the only thing I wasn’t able to do was bring them to the same room.”

“I hope this provides a window of opportunity for both sides to sit down and rethink their positions and what’s in the best interest of the drivers,” said González, adding that it would be “very challenging” for lawmakers to agree on a bill before their legislative session ends on July 31.

Diti Kohli and Samantha Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.