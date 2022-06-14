McConnell says he supports gun bill framework senators announced

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s inclined to support the bipartisan gun-safety deal senators announced on Sunday, an indication that the bill could have the widespread, bipartisan backing it would need to pass.

“If it reflects what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters on Tuesday.

The package, which includes grants to states for so-called red flag laws, already has the backing of the 10 Republicans needed to avert a filibuster in the evenly divided Senate.