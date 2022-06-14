Yellowstone flooding leaves path of destruction, stranded tourists

Instead of marveling at the site of massive elk, grizzlies, and bison roaming freely; burbling thermal pools; and the regular blast of Old Faithful’s geyser, tourists found themselves witnessing nature at its most unpredictable as the Yellowstone River crested in a chocolate brown torrent that washed away anything in its path.

The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming from days of rain and a rapidly melting snowpack indefinitely closed one of the nation’s most iconic parks just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors was ramping up.

RED LODGE, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park’s signature river reached an unprecedented level and unleashed floodwaters that tore through the surrounding areas, sweeping away houses, washing out bridges and roads, stranding tourists and residents, and prompting frantic helicopter and raft rescues.

Advertisement

“It is just the scariest river ever,” Kate Gomez of Santa Fe, N.M., said Tuesday. “Anything that falls into that river is gone. The swells are huge, and it’s just mud and silt.”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

While no one has been reported killed or injured, waters were only starting to recede Tuesday, and the full extent of the destruction wasn’t yet known. Late Tuesday afternoon, a Yellowstone official said the park had evacuated all visitors except a small group of backpackers.

Gomez and her husband were among hundreds of tourists stuck in Gardiner, Mont., a town of about 800 residents at the park’s north entrance. The town was cut off for more than a day until Tuesday afternoon, when crews managed to get part of a washed away two-lane road reopened. Officials warned that driving conditions were still dangerous.

While the flooding can’t directly be attributed to climate change, it came as the Midwest and East Coast sizzle from a heat wave and other parts of the West burn from an early wildfire season amid a persistent drought that has increased the frequency and intensity of fires that are having broader impacts. Smoke from a fire in the mountains of Flagstaff, Ariz., could be seen in Colorado.

Advertisement

Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said a warming environment makes extreme weather events more likely than they would have been "without the warming that human activity has caused.”

“Will Yellowstone have a repeat of this in five or even 50 years? Maybe not, but somewhere will have something equivalent or even more extreme,” he said. “It was just this time last year we were talking about the heat dome over the Pacific Northwest. These extreme heat events are becoming more common.”

Heavy rain on top of melting mountain snow pushed the Yellowstone, Stillwater, and Clark Fork rivers to record levels Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials in Yellowstone and in several southern Montana counties were assessing damage from the storms, which also triggered mudslides and rockslides. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster.

Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.

In Red Lodge, Mont., a town of 2,100 that’s a popular jumping-off point for a scenic, winding route into the Yellowstone, a creek running through town jumped its banks and swamped the main thoroughfare, leaving trout swimming in the street a day later under sunny skies.

Advertisement

Residents described a harrowing scene where the water went from a trickle to a torrent over just a few hours.

The water toppled telephone poles, knocked over fences, and carved deep fissures in the ground through a neighborhood of hundreds of houses. The power was knocked out but restored by Tuesday, though there was still no running water in affected neighborhood.

It was unclear how many visitors to the region remained stranded or have been forced to leave Yellowstone, or how many people who live outside the park were rescued and evacuated.

Mark Taylor, owner and chief pilot of Rocky Mountain Rotors, said his company had airlifted about 40 paying customers over the past two days from Gardiner, including two women who were “very pregnant.”

Taylor spoke as he ferried a family of four adults from Texas, who wanted to do some more sightseeing before heading home.

“I imagine they’re going to rent a car and they’re going to go check out some other parts of Montana — somewhere drier,” he said.

At a cabin in Gardiner, Parker Manning of Terre Haute, Ind., got an up-close view of the roiling Yellowstone River floodwaters just outside his door.

Entire trees, debris, and even a lone kayaker floated by on the choppy flow. In early evening, he shot video as the waters ate away at the opposite bank where a large brown house was precariously perched.

Advertisement

In a large cracking sound heard over the river's roar, the house tipped into the waters and was pulled into the current and floated off downstream.

Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Mont., said rain is not in the immediate forecast, and cooler temperatures will lessen the snowmelt in coming days.

"This is flooding that we’ve just never seen in our lifetimes,” Mottice said.

Meanwhile, Gardiner residents were starting to assess the extent of the damage to their own homes.

‘’I kept looking out the window, watching the bank erode,’’ longtime resident Victoria Britton said through tears.

Britton and her husband, Yellowstone park employee TJ Britton, loaded as much of their belongings as possible from their multifamily home into three vehicles before moving into their motorhome nearby across Highway 89.

Throughout the day, personal effects — coolers, refrigerators, tires — filled the river.

Britton had left just in time. After evacuating, she watched a video of her home going into the river.

‘’It was our own little sanctuary, nobody knew it was there,’’ she said, tears flowing on her face. ‘’Now the rest of our life is in the river.’’

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.



