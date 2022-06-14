Coolidge Corner Theatre brings free Science on the Screen events to the Greenway

Like with the theater’s long-running, in-cinema (and on Zoom) Science on the Screen programming, Greenway attendees will hear from experts who speak to the unique elements encapsulated by the film. For “The Birds,” Harvard University Professor and Museum of Comparative Zoology Curator of Ornithology Dr. Scott V. Edwards will dive into the molecular evolution of these winged demons — uh, creatures.

Coolidge Corner Theatre kicks off its Science on the Screen series on Wednesday night. The free film series, created in partnership with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, will present three 35mm screenings throughout the summer — starting with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror-thriller, “The Birds,” starting at sunset.

Advertisement

The theater will pop up in the Greenway’s Wharf District Park again on July 13 and Aug. 10 for screenings of “Tremors” and “Fast Five,” respectively, with scientific experts of their own. If you’ve ever questioned the educational value of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, this may be your chance to finally quantify what truly happens when one is too fast and too furious?

For more details and rain date information, visit coolidge.org/type/outdoor-screenings.

“The Birds” screens as part of Coolidge Corner Theatre Science on the Screen, on the Greenway at Milk and India streets, June 15 at 8 p.m. Free.



