Corinne Bailey Rae on buying weird clothes, getting to Iceland, and looking forward to her Boston show

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae likens Boston — with its cobblestone streets and traditional architecture – to a European city. She said she is looking forward to exploring when she is in town for her June 21 show at the Wilbur Theatre (www.corinnebaileyrae.com/tour). “And it’s a really good city for eating,” added the British soul singer. Traversing a variety of genres including jazz, soul, soft rock, and smooth R&B, the Leeds, England, native achieved stardom with her self-titled No. 1 UK debut album — which featured the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like a Star” — in 2006. Rae, 43, said she is looking forward to touring again after being off the road for so long during the pandemic. “There’s something about performing live. … The audience brings so much of the energy and they keep me on my toes,” she said. “There’s lots of interplay and I miss that.” Rae, who has collaborated with top performers — from Paul McCartney to Mary J. Blige — said she is touring with three other musicians (“Everyone’s doing 2½ jobs,” she quipped), including her producer/musician husband, Steve Brown. We caught up with Rae, who lives in Leeds with her husband and two daughters (ages 4 and 2), to talk about all things travel.
Favorite vacation destination?
We were just in Aruba and it was incredible … so quiet. But I have to say, my favorite place to go on holiday is Port Antonio in Jamaica. It’s so green and hilly [and near] forests and waterfalls. … It’s my favorite place to relax.
Favorite food or drink while vacationing?
When we were in Aruba, we had mezcalitas — [similar to] a margarita — on the beach. They have a really good mix of sweet and sourness. We also had an amazing drink called a moon child — a take on tequila.
Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?
I would love to get to Iceland. I’ve never had time to go and I never toured there. I love the newness of the place and I love that 10 percent of the population are published writers. I also love the long dark nights, geysers, and the wilderness.
One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?
Cosmetic things — especially Dermalogica Moisture Masque.
Aisle or window?
I love to look out the window and see things like the Rocky Mountains and the incredibly dramatic landscape. I prefer that to looking out over the sea.
Favorite childhood travel memory?
We didn’t travel a lot as children. I didn’t go on an airplane until I was 18 or 19. I remember camping with my mum and sisters — I’m one of three sisters — and we’d be free to roam around the campsite all day. We had knapsacks full of cheese and apples and crackers.
Guilty pleasure when traveling?
I always buy weird clothes. I like to go into random beach shops and reinvent [myself] a little bit on holiday.
Best travel tip?
Drink loads of water and bring an extra blanket for the plane. And be sure to bring things to read.
JULIET PENNINGTON