Even a rookie bartender can master this reboot

The Ancho Reyes Southside

Since the early aughts, the dawn of the craft cocktail revolution, there’s been much to-do about variations on the Manhattan. Over the years, a number of bartenders swapped one ingredient for another, or added a flourish of fancy amaro, and christened it after a New York City neighborhood (The Red Hook, the Green Point, etc.). But throughout history, riffing on a standard formula wasn’t just a parlor game, it was an evolutionary step forward. Punch, the Colonial era go-to, begat the original cocktail, the Old Fashioned. The daisy — spirit (often brandy), lemon, liquid sweetener, like grenadine, and sometimes fizz — begat the margarita. And in some circles it splintered off and became the sidecar. Just to name a few.

While this evolution is the lingua franca among bartenders and the cocktail cognoscenti, it’s something that Daren Swisher and Joe Cammarata, Boston bar-industry veterans and co-owners of Daiquiries & Daisies, wanted to make a topic of widespread conversation at their bar, a compact cocktail retreat plunked ever-so unassumingly and elegantly in the bustling High Street Place food hall.