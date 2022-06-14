Many uses for dark chocolate balsamic vinegar

Rich, syrupy, and luscious, its fruity sweetness offsets the acidity, while the cocoa gives the vinegar a depth of flavor.

Once you discover dark chocolate balsamic vinegar, its alluring flavors might compete with the chocolate syrup you drizzle over a bowl of ice cream. Kosterina, a family-run olive oil company in Southern Greece, produces small-batch, extra virgin olive oils made with koroneiki olives and offers a chocolate balsamic. It’s created with trebbiano and lambrusco grape must from Modena, Italy (where balsamic vinegar is a specialty), wine vinegar, and dark cocoa. Rich, syrupy, and luscious, its fruity sweetness offsets the acidity, while the cocoa gives the vinegar a depth of flavor. Tasting one spoonful leads to two and three. Among its myriad of uses, you can sprinkle the balsamic over fresh berries or a wedge of cheese, or punch up a marinade for beef. Use the vinegar to create a shrub or add some to seltzer for a refreshing, bubbly drink ($20 for 12.7 ounces). Available at Whole Foods Market locations, or go to kosterina.com.