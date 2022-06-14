fb-pixel Skip to main content

Many uses for dark chocolate balsamic vinegar

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated June 14, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Rich, syrupy, and luscious, its fruity sweetness offsets the acidity, while the cocoa gives the vinegar a depth of flavor.

Once you discover dark chocolate balsamic vinegar, its alluring flavors might compete with the chocolate syrup you drizzle over a bowl of ice cream. Kosterina, a family-run olive oil company in Southern Greece, produces small-batch, extra virgin olive oils made with koroneiki olives and offers a chocolate balsamic. It’s created with trebbiano and lambrusco grape must from Modena, Italy (where balsamic vinegar is a specialty), wine vinegar, and dark cocoa. Rich, syrupy, and luscious, its fruity sweetness offsets the acidity, while the cocoa gives the vinegar a depth of flavor. Tasting one spoonful leads to two and three. Among its myriad of uses, you can sprinkle the balsamic over fresh berries or a wedge of cheese, or punch up a marinade for beef. Use the vinegar to create a shrub or add some to seltzer for a refreshing, bubbly drink ($20 for 12.7 ounces). Available at Whole Foods Market locations, or go to kosterina.com.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

