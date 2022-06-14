Ming Tsai returns to Netflix ‘Iron Chef’ remake, debuting on June 15

The original competitions aired on the Food Network from 2005 until 2018.

“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” features Tsai competing alongside diverse and well-established chefs, including Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, and Curtis Stone. They’ll face off against upstart “Challenger Chefs” in a Kitchen Stadium, hoping to be named an “Iron Legend.” In another Boston twist, former Menton chef Kristen Kish will appear as a host.

An “Iron Chef” reboot premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, June 15, featuring one of Boston’s best-known chefs: Ming Tsai.

“This season is a global representation of the series, and viewers get to see international cuisines from world-class chefs from different countries and backgrounds,” Tsai said in an email. “I’m proud to represent the AAPI community and Boston.”

Tsai is no stranger to TV: His “Simply Ming” is PBS’s longest-running cooking show, and his “East Meets West” aired on the Food Network from 1998 until 2003, winning a daytime Emmy along the way.

Lately, Tsai has spent just as much time in supermarkets as on TV. In 2020, he launched MingsBings, plant-based, flatbread-style pockets sold at Target and Whole Foods, with proceeds benefiting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Tsai was named a Best Chef: Northeast at the 2002 James Beard Awards.

His mainstay Wellesley restaurant, Blue Ginger, closed in 2017. His Seaport spot, Blue Dragon, closed in 2020.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.