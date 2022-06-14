Recipe: Add complex tastes to a simple roast salmon with a glaze of honey and lime

Serves 4

Roast salmon in a hot oven with nothing but a light sprinkle of olive oil, salt, and pepper, and you have a pretty wonderful, very easy, dinner. If you pull that salmon out of the oven when it's only half cooked, spoon over a honey-lime sauce, send it back into the oven to glaze the fillets, the tastes become infinitely more appealing. Salmon is a rich fish that's even better with a little lime juice to cut the fat, a few spoons of honey to enhance the natural sweetness, and soy sauce for an intriguing element. The salmon needs a head start in the oven before you glaze it so the honey doesn't burn before the fish is cooked through. Cut a thick piece of salmon into four even servings and roast them with a light coating of oil for 5 minutes. In the meantime, whisk the honey-lime sauce together and chop a few scallions. Spoon half the glaze over the partially roasted fish, return it to the oven, and let it cook another 5 minutes. Then slide it under the broiler for just a minute to char slightly, and spoon the rest of the glaze on top. Serve the salmon on a bed of rice or thin rice noodles and sprinkle everything with the scallions. The dish tastes like it takes more effort than it does, and you can't beat something this nice that took you 10 minutes. The rice adds a little more time, the rice noodles hardly any. There should be a special category for simple dishes with complex tastes that make you look brilliant.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the dish and for sprinkling) Juice of 2 limes 1 clove garlic, grated 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar or white wine vinegar 3 tablespoons honey Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons soy sauce 4 tablespoons vegetable oil 1½ pounds boneless salmon (from the thick end), cut into 4 pieces 3 scallions (white and light green parts), finely chopped (for garnish) 1 lime, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Brush a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish very lightly with canola or vegetable oil.

2. In a bowl, whisk the lime juice, garlic, vinegar, honey, a pinch of salt, soy sauce, and the 4 tablespoons vegetable oil until smooth.

3. Remove half the lime mixture from the bowl and set aside.

4. Set the salmon pieces in the baking dish, skin side down. Sprinkle with canola or vegetable oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 5 minutes. Remove the fish from the oven and brush with the glaze in the bowl (not the part you set aside). Return the fish to the oven and continue roasting for 5 minutes, or until the fish is nicely browned and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 130 degrees. (Total roasting time is 10 minutes.) If the salmon isn't browned, slide it under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, watching it carefully because the glaze burns easily, or until it is lightly charred in spots.

5. Spoon rice or rice noodles on each of 4 plates. Set a piece of salmon on top. Spoon the remaining glaze over them, sprinkle with scallions, and serve with lime.

Sheryl Julian