Recipe: Butterfly a pork loin to speed up the grilling time and serve with a delicious chimichurri

Serves 6

To keep a boneless pork loin from drying out over high heat, sprinkle it with a dry brine of salt, sugar, paprika, pepper, and dry mustard before grilling, then add a garnish of the popular Argentine herb condiment, chimichurri. Speed up the pork grilling time by butterflying the loin before you add the dry brine. After marinating for two hours in the fridge, let the meat come to room temperature for half an hour. That will bring the grilling time down to about 20 minutes. While the meat cooks, make the chimichurri. Stir together chopped garlic, salt, and red wine vinegar and let them sit for 15 minutes to mellow the raw garlic taste. Drain the vinegar, and stir in handfuls of parsley, oregano, scallions, lemon juice, and olive oil. Add generous spoonfuls of chimichurri to the grilled pork slices. This recipe makes a significant amount of the popular condiment, but your dinner guests won't be able to get enough. If there are leftovers, ladle the sauce over potatoes, zucchini, corn, onions, and other grilled vegetables.

PORK

1 boneless pork loin (about 3 pounds) 2 teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 teaspoon sugar 2 teaspoons ground paprika 1 teaspoon dry mustard 1 tablespoon olive oil Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill)

1. Set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Butterfly the pork: Lay the meat on a cutting board fat-side up. Holding a knife parallel to the board, slice the loin almost entirely in half, but not quite through. The halves should be connected on one side. Open the pork like a book and set it cut-side down on the wire rack.

3. In a small bowl, combine the kosher salt, pepper, sugar, paprika, and dry mustard. Mix well. Sprinkle the spice mixture evenly all over the pork. Refrigerate the pork for 2 hours.

4. Remove the pork from the refrigerator, and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels. Rub the pork with olive oil.

5. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high on one side and low on the other. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil.

6. Transfer the pork to the hot side of the grill, and cook for 10 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Move it to the cooler side of the grill, and continue cooking for 8 to 12 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 145 degrees. (Total grilling time is 18 to 22 minutes.) Transfer to a cutting board and leave to rest for 5 minutes.

7. Slice the grilled pork loin against the grain and spoon chimichurri over the slices.

CHIMICHURRI

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 cup chopped fresh parsley ½ cup chopped fresh oregano ½ cup chopped scallions 1 cup olive oil Grated rind and juice of 2 lemons Pinch of crushed red pepper

1. In a bowl, combine the garlic, red wine vinegar, and salt. Marinate for 15 minutes. Drain off the vinegar, and reserve the garlic.

2. Add the black pepper, parsley, oregano, scallions, olive oil, lemon rind and juice, and red pepper. Stir until well blended. Refrigerate leftover sauce in a covered container.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick