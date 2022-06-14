Recipe: Fresh, peppery watercress shines in this early summer pesto

Makes about 1 cup

Fiery, vitamin-rich watercress shines in this early summer pesto. Basil will have to wait its turn until later in the season. The Latin name for watercress translates as "nose twister" because the freshly cut leaves activate a nerve that tingles much like it does when you eat wasabi. Get ready for a subtle kick. Most watercress in our markets has traveled too long and far to be extremely pungent, but it does have a fresh, peppery taste. To turn it into pesto, blanch the leaves for a few seconds in boiling water, then plunge them into a bowl of ice water. This keeps the pesto from turning brown. A handful of mint in the mixture adds a cooling counterpoint. They're blended with lemon rind and juice, olive oil, a grated hard cheese such as Parmesan, and roasted unsalted almonds. You can buy the almonds or roast them yourself in a 350-degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes until fragrant. Keep a jar of pesto handy to toss with pasta, drizzle over grilled fish or anything else fresh off the grill, spread on crostini for a snack, stir into soup, or replace mayo in a sandwich. It adds an exciting element wherever it goes.

Salt, to taste 1 bunch watercress, thick stems cut off 1 small handful fresh mint leaves (1/2 cup packed) 2 tablespoons roasted unsalted almonds 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon ¼ cup olive oil ¼ cup freshly grated hard cheese, such as Parmesan, Asiago, or Pecorino Romano Extra olive oil (for storing)

1. Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Fill a bowl with ice water and set it next to the burner.

2. Add the watercress and mint leaves to the boiling water, pushing them down to submerge them completely. Count to 10, then use tongs to transfer them to the ice water. Drain in a large sieve. With your hands, squeeze out the excess water.

3. In a food processor, grind the almonds and garlic. Add the watercress and mint leaves, lemon rind and lemon juice, and a generous pinch of salt. Work the mixture until it is finely chopped.

4. With the motor running, add the oil through the feed tube in a very thin, steady stream. Continue working the pesto until it is pureed, scraping down the bowl with a spatula when necessary.

5. Add the cheese and pulse until it is thoroughly blended. If the pesto is not loose enough to be spooned, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it is the consistency of thick puree.

6. Transfer the pesto to a wide-mouth jar, cover the surface with a little olive oil, and cover with a lid. Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Sally Pasley Vargas