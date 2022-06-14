16-year-old teen arrested on gun charges in Dorchester

Boston police on Monday evening arrested a 16-year-old Hyde Park male in Dorchester for allegedly toting a loaded handgun in a fanny pack slung around his chest, authorities said.
In a statement, police said the arrest occurred in the area of 30 Michigan Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday.
“The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber Hi-Point CF380 handgun from inside a ‘fanny pack’ which was hanging across the suspect’s chest,” the statement said.
Before the stop, police said, officers had observed the youth operating a partially damaged scooter without a helmet on a sidewalk. Authorities determined the scooter had been reported stolen out of Cambridge, per the statement.
Advertisement
The teen wasn’t named due to his age.
“The suspect will appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of Delinquent to Wit: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm and Receiving Stolen Property,” the statement said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.