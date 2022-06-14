16-year-old teen arrested on gun charges in Dorchester

Boston police on Monday evening arrested a 16-year-old Hyde Park male in Dorchester for allegedly toting a loaded handgun in a fanny pack slung around his chest, authorities said.

In a statement, police said the arrest occurred in the area of 30 Michigan Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber Hi-Point CF380 handgun from inside a ‘fanny pack’ which was hanging across the suspect’s chest,” the statement said.