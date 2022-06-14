A.B. Yehoshua, politically engaged Israeli writer, dies at 85

Born to a Sephardi family that had lived in Jerusalem for five generations, Mr. Yehoshua came of age as the Jews of Palestine carved an independent state out of territory that had been a British mandate for 25 years and, for four centuries before that, an Ottoman-ruled region.

The cause was cancer, said Avi Shushan, a spokesperson for the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, where Mr. Yehoshua died. Mr. Yehoshua, who lived outside Tel Aviv, had said that he was being treated for esophageal cancer that had metastasized.

A.B. Yehoshua, an Israeli novelist who helped plant his nation on the map of world literature with human portraits that captured the discordant condition of living in a land fraught with moral and political conundrums, died Tuesday in Tel Aviv. He was 85.

The young nation was filling with Ashkenazi survivors of the Holocaust, as well as exiled Sephardi refugees from Middle Eastern and North African countries, all the while grappling with hostile neighboring countries and a Palestinian population inside and outside its boundaries that believed Zionists had stolen their land.

This turbulent mix of peoples provided a wealth of material for Mr. Yehoshua and a luminous circle of authors that included Amos Oz and David Grossman.

Mr. Yehoshua was among the first writers of fiction “to give literary expression to the suffering and moral dilemmas” set off by the war that followed Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948, said Sidra DeKoven Ezrahi, professor emeritus of comparative literature at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. In his more explicit essays and public talks, Mr. Yehoshua affirmed the Zionist ideal of a Jewish homeland, but indicated that Israelis had to accommodate the needs of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians exiled from that land.

In an oeuvre of 11 novels, three short story collections and four plays, he tackled a variety of narrative forms — from surrealist to historical — and delved into knotty or uncommon subjects.

“Nearly every one of Buli’s fictions changed the conversation and constituted an innovation in modern Hebrew fiction, either in form or content,” DeKoven Ezrahi, said, using the writer’s nickname.

Mr. Yehoshua was known to friends as an animated talker who radiated joie de vivre, even though his novels and stories were often touched by heartbreak. Critics praised him for his nuanced understanding of the contradictory impulses that bedevil people and his capacity to find tender humor amid sorrow and despair.

“Laughter and tears are the best vitamins for good writing,” Mr. Yehoshua once observed.

In Mr. Yehoshua’s first novel, “The Lover” (1977), Adam, a middle-aged Israeli, searches for his wife’s lover amid the chaotic aftermath of the Arab-Israeli war of 1973. A leading character is an Arab teenager, Nahim, who turns out to be the lover of Adam’s daughter — a daring literary choice by the author for the time. Nahim, wrote Alan Mintz, a professor of Jewish literature at the Jewish Theological Seminary, has “an inner life that is not largely a projection of a Jewish fantasy or dilemma.”

In “A Late Divorce” (1984), Mr. Yehoshua wrote of an exile who returns to Israel to obtain his estranged wife’s consent to a divorce so that he can marry his pregnant American lover.

The story is told by different narrators, a technique reminiscent of “The Sound and the Fury” by William Faulkner. The opening chapter, with an epigraph from the Faulkner book, is told by a 10-year-old child, an echo of perhaps Faulkner’s most striking narrator, the mentally challenged Benjy. Indeed, literary critic Harold Bloom wrote in The New York Times Book Review that “Mr. Yehoshua writes in the shadow of Faulkner, with an admixture of Joyce.”

“It is authentic storytelling, acutely representative of current social realities in Israel and marked by extraordinary psychological insights throughout,” Bloom wrote.

Mr. Yehoshua won the National Jewish Book Award for fiction with “Mr. Mani” (1992), which traces the wanderings of six generations of the Sephardic Mani family through crucial periods of Jewish history. Each of its five chapters consists of the dialogue of a single speaker who is telling a story to another character, with that listener’s missing responses implied in the first character’s remarks. To complicate matters, the novel proceeds backward in time.

Saul Bellow called Mr. Yehoshua “one of Israel’s world-class writers.” His books were translated into 28 languages. He won the Israel Prize, awarded annually by the state for important cultural contributions, and in 2005 he was shortlisted for the first Man Booker International Prize, then given for an entire body of work.

Some critics saw Mr. Yehoshua’s novels and short stories as allegories for his jaundiced view of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Others dismissed such interpretations. In a review of “A Late Divorce,” Walter Goodman, a Times critic, wrote that the novel’s Israeli characters, “use money, sex, food, humor, affection, cruelty to hold onto each other, to punish each other,” and that the novel “has nothing to do with the West Bank.”

Still, Mr. Yehoshua made clear what those views were, berating Jewish settlers in the West Bank and condemning Israel’s political leaders for allowing them to expand their numbers there. Late in life he argued for the establishment of a single state encompassing Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, where Jews and Arabs would have equal rights and voting powers.

Mr. Yehoshua also caused a stir with his insistence that authentic identity as a Jew required settlement in Israel. He once said of the protagonist of “A Late Divorce”: “Like the father who gives up his responsibilities and goes to America, Jews who leave Israel for America are escaping their responsibility.”

“Being Israeli is my skin; it’s not my jacket,” he told a symposium of the American Jewish Committee in 2006.

Avraham Gavriel Yehoshua — the initials A.B. were part of his pen name, and friends suggested he might have chosen B for his nickname Buli — was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Jerusalem in British-held Palestine.

His father, Ya’akov Yehoshua, a descendant of the Sephardi community of Thessaloniki, Greece, wrote books of folklore that portrayed the lives of Jerusalemites. His mother, Malka Rosilio Yehoshua, had emigrated from Morocco four years before he was born.

Mr. Yehoshua grew up in Kerem Avraham, an enclave of European-style buildings outside the Old City where relatively prosperous families rented rooms to writers and artists.

From 1954-57, he fulfilled his military obligation, serving as an army paratrooper during the Suez crisis, when Israel, backed by Britain and France, tried to retake the Suez Canal after it was nationalized by Egypt.

Once discharged, Mr. Yehoshua studied literature and philosophy at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and taught high school. He moved to Paris in 1963 to work toward a master’s degree in French literature at the Sorbonne. He was called up as a reservist during the Arab-Israeli war of 1967, again as a paratrooper.

He began writing stories after his first army stint. His first collection, “The Death of the Old Man,” was published in 1962.

By then, Yehoshua was married to Dr. Rivka Kirsninski, a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst. She died in 2016. He leaves a sister, Pzila Petroshka; a daughter, Sivan Yehoshua; two sons, Gideon and Nahum; and seven grandchildren.

Beginning in 1972, Mr. Yehoshua taught comparative literature and Hebrew literature at the University of Haifa, reaching the rank of full professor. His last novel, “The Tunnel,” was published in English in 2020.