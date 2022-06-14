Ahead of Independence Day, state and city officials issue warning about illegal fireworks

If you’re not properly certified and licensed, it is illegal for you to possess, use, or sell fireworks in Massachusetts, State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason said in the statement.

“People are injured and property is lost to illegal fireworks every single year in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in a joint statement Thursday with State Police and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. “Many cities and towns will have professional fireworks displays this year, so play it safe and leave fireworks to the professionals.”

Ahead of the July 4th weekend, state and city officials are urging members of the public to leave the fireworks displays to the experts.

Advertisement

“Massachusetts law requires the confiscation of any illegal fireworks we encounter, even if legally purchased elsewhere,” said Mason. “State Police and our local partners will be conducting targeted enforcement efforts to intercept illegal fireworks coming into the state and we will seize any that we find in routine traffic stops.”

Between 2012 and 2021, public safety officials said, there were more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks in Mass., causing 43 fire service injuries and $2.1 million in damage. Illegal fireworks also caused 31 severe burn injuries, which extended to 5 percent or more of the victims’ bodies, officials said.

State Police seized more than 47,000 units of illegal fireworks last year and issued 65 criminal summonses. Efforts to seize illegal fireworks “will resume this summer,” officials said.

Fireworks fires peaked during the first COVID-19 summer, the summer of 2020, with 120 incidents reported to the state’s fire incident reporting system, officials said. In 2021, 40 incidents were reported, a 67 percent decrease, “as many cities and towns resumed their public fireworks displays and police departments increased enforcement,” officials said.

Officials also cautioned against the use of sparklers which are “especially unsafe around children” and burn at a temperature of over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter than the melting point of glass and aluminum.

Advertisement

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular over the Charles River in 2018. Officials are urging people to leave the fireworks to experts. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

In Brockton, the city’s police and fire departments formed a joint task force last month specifically in response to illegal fireworks, officials said. The task force has created a hotline for residents to submit anonymous tips.

“Illegal firework usage cannot be tolerated in our City,” said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan in a statement last month. “The formation of this task force and the implementation of the fireworks hotline will assist the City in eliminating illegal fireworks usage in addition to protecting our residents.”

The goal, city officials said, is “to address and interdict the dangerous, illegal possession and use of fireworks that have recently resulted in quality of life issues.” Illegal fireworks have caused personal injuries, building fires, and brush fires, according to the city’s statement.

Officials urged residents who call the hotline at 508-941-0244 to provide detailed information, including addresses of where fireworks are being stored or set off and any information that can help city public safety agencies protect the safety of neighborhoods and improve quality of life.

Brockton City Councilor Susan Nicastro, who represents Ward 4, said in the summer of 2020, she received around five or six complaints about fireworks per night. Nicastro said that, according to a Brockton police call log, there were 1,486 calls reporting fireworks in 2020 compared to 209 in 2019.

“You could get just as many calls on a Tuesday night as you would get on a Saturday night,” said Nicastro, who is the chair of the council’s public safety committee, in a telephone interview Thursday.

Advertisement

Fireworks can distress and cause problems for animals, people at home, and those with post-traumatic stress disorder, said Brockton City Council President John Lally.

“I think fireworks have a time and a place,” said Lally, who represents Ward 6, in a telephone interview Wednesday. “There’s nothing inherently wrong with fireworks. ... What’s wrong is situational awareness: You’ve got to remember that you live with other people. And that’s something that I think some people don’t take into account.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.