Boston Children’s Hospital ranked No. 1 pediatric hospital in nation for ninth year in a row by US News & World Report

Dr. Kevin B. Churchwell, Boston Children’s Hospital’s president and chief executive officer, admitted to feeling some trepidation before this year’s rankings were released, and was pleased to learn that the hospital had claimed the top spot yet again. He credited those who work at the hospital and said the recognition was a tribute to their dedication to the patients and families that they serve.

For the ninth year in a row, Boston Children’s Hospital has been ranked the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the country by US News & World Report.

To calculate the 2022-2023 rankings, US News gathered data from children’s hospitals, pediatric specialists and other healthcare organizations in early 2022.

“To create the pediatric rankings, we gather key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey that looks at measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing,” the website states. “In addition, part of each hospital’s score is derived from surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.”

Boston Children’s Hospital claimed first place on the 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll, which recognizes the 10 hospitals with the highest rankings across all specialties.

2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll

1. Boston Children’s Hospital

2. Texas Children’s Hospital

3. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

4. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

5. Children’s National Hospital

6. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

7. Children’s Hospital Colorado

8. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

9. Nationwide Children’s Hospital

10. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

Boston Children’s also was ranked No. 1 in the country for pediatric cancer treatment, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, and urology. It was ranked second in the nation for neonatology, diabetes and endocrinology, and cardiology and heart surgery, and was ranked third for gastroenterology and GI surgery, pulmonology and lung surgery.

Boston Children’s Hospital officials announced the news Tuesday, the same day US News released their 2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings to the public.

“These last few years have been extremely challenging, not just for hospitals, but for everyone,” Churchwell said in a statement Tuesday. “This ranking is a testament to the extraordinary work and resolve of our entire Boston Children’s family and a tribute to their dedication to the patients, families and communities we are privileged to serve. We are honored to be recognized again as the nation’s leading children’s hospital, and we are proud of our unwavering commitment to improving and advancing the health and well-being of children — everywhere and every day.”

