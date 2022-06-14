Boston police officer charged with domestic abuse after 2 women argued inside his house, records show

He was released on personal recognizance and is currently on administrative leave from the department where he has worked since 1998.

Blake, 55, appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court Monday, where a not-guilty plea was entered to a single count of assault and battery on a household member, a misdemeanor.

Boston Police Officer Andrew B. Blake was arrested by police on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly pushed a woman identified as his fiancée during a confrontation she had with a second woman in his Dorchester residence Saturday night, court records show.

According to a Boston police report filed in court, a woman who identified herself as his fiancée went to the Area B-2 station in Roxbury around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and reported the “domestic incident” involving her, Blake, and another woman in Blake’s home.

Advertisement

According to the report, the fiancée stopped by Blake’s Dorchester residence around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found the second woman there, police wrote. The women exchanged words, police wrote.

The fiancée “stated that Officer Blake started to yell at her and then pushed her against the wall (right side of her body),” police wrote. The fiancée told police “she ‘swung’ and ‘hit his face.’ "

Police said they saw a red mark on the fiancée’s back. She declined medical attention, police wrote.

Blake was arrested by superior officers later Saturday morning and required to surrender his department-issued Glock 22 pistol along with ammunition, police wrote in the report.

The fiancée is not currently facing charges, according to court records.

Blake’s attorney, Kenneth H. Anderson, declined comment Tuesday.

Also last weekend, Sergeant Walter J. Suprey was arrested by Danvers police who responded to his family home around 2:51 a.m. Saturday. Suprey came out of the house when the officers arrived and told them that his fiancée was cheating on him, according to a police report filed in Salem District Court.

Advertisement

Officers went inside and spoke with Suprey’s fiancée who said she went to the Celtics game with a friend and took an Uber ride home, which took an unusually long time to return to Danvers, police wrote.

Suprey allegedly became enraged at his girlfriend, with whom he shares two children, accusing her of being unfaithful. The two argued and, at one point, the girlfriend threw an iPad at Suprey that did not hit him, police wrote.

She said Suprey left the room and she locked the door, but he returned, picked the lock open, and then put his hand on her neck, according to the report. She then yelled for their au pair to call police, the report said.

Suprey was charged with assault and battery on a household member, the statement said. He was arraigned Monday in Salem District Court and pleaded not guilty, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records. Suprey is also on administrative leave.

His attorney, Anna Olver Klimas, was not immediately available Tuesday.

The department’s Anti-Corruption Unit is now investigating both incidents.

“The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously” Superintendent-in- Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. “A thorough investigation into these matters will be conducted.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.