fb-pixel Skip to main content
Brookline

Brookline to host townwide yoga class June 21

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated June 14, 2022, 13 minutes ago

Brookline is inviting community members to join in a townwide yoga class. A celebration of the International Day of Yoga, the free event will be held June 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Emerson Park on Davis Avenue.

The outdoor class, hosted by Brookline’s Public Health and Recreation departments, is usually held annually in Brookline but it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experienced instructors from local yoga studios, including Coolidge Yoga Brookline, Down Under School of Yoga, and Healthworks, will combine to teach this year’s class.

Community members are welcome to participate no matter their skill level. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and bring a towel or yoga mat, as well as water.

Advertisement

The class is usually held at Cypress Field but due to ongoing renovations at that site, it has been moved to Emerson Park for this year. For more information, contact Lynne Karsten at lkarsten@brooklinema.gov.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video