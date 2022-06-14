Brookline to host townwide yoga class June 21

Brookline is inviting community members to join in a townwide yoga class. A celebration of the International Day of Yoga, the free event will be held June 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Emerson Park on Davis Avenue.

The outdoor class, hosted by Brookline’s Public Health and Recreation departments, is usually held annually in Brookline but it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experienced instructors from local yoga studios, including Coolidge Yoga Brookline, Down Under School of Yoga, and Healthworks, will combine to teach this year’s class.