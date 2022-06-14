Carjacking suspect arrested in Dorchester after crash, police say

State Police on Tuesday morning arrested a carjacking suspect in Dorchester after a vehicular pursuit that ended in a four-car crash, the agency said via Twitter.

“Developing — Trooper in Dorchester just spotted vehicle involved in carjacking several days ago” in Boston, State Police tweeted at 10:32 a.m.

Troopers said the suspect “driving it today was wearing ski mask and sunglasses. Suspect refused to stop, crashed into 3 other cars & tried to run, but was caught & in custody, Morrissey [Boulevard] at Freeport [Street].”