Carjacking suspect arrested in Dorchester after crash, police say

State Police on Tuesday morning arrested a carjacking suspect in Dorchester after a vehicular pursuit that ended in a four-car crash, the agency said via Twitter.
“Developing — Trooper in Dorchester just spotted vehicle involved in carjacking several days ago” in Boston, State Police tweeted at 10:32 a.m.
Troopers said the suspect “driving it today was wearing ski mask and sunglasses. Suspect refused to stop, crashed into 3 other cars & tried to run, but was caught & in custody, Morrissey [Boulevard] at Freeport [Street].”
Developing — Trooper in Dorchester just spotted vehicle involved in carjacking several days ago. Suspect driving it today was wearing ski mask and sunglasses. Suspect refused to stop, crashed into 3 other cars & tried to run, but was caught & in custody, Morrissey at Freeport. pic.twitter.com/7pUSQMHJd4— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 14, 2022
The tweet included a crime scene photo of the aftermath of the crash, with two badly damaged vehicles visible in the foreground.
In a follow-up tweet Tuesday at 11:10 a.m., State Police said one person hurt in the crash had to be extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital. That person suffered injuries that were non-life threatening, the tweet said.
UPDATE to Dorchester arrest-Car involved in this incident was stolen by carjacking several days ago in Boston. Suspect was taken into custody on Ashland Street. One of the drivers whose car he hit had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/12Tq7tORrE— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 14, 2022
Neither the suspect’s name nor further details of the initial alleged carjacking incident from several days prior were immediately available Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
