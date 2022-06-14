fb-pixel Skip to main content

Carjacking suspect arrested in Dorchester after crash, police say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated June 14, 2022, 1 hour ago
The scene of the crash at Morrissey Boulevard and Freeport Street.MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE

State Police on Tuesday morning arrested a carjacking suspect in Dorchester after a vehicular pursuit that ended in a four-car crash, the agency said via Twitter.

“Developing — Trooper in Dorchester just spotted vehicle involved in carjacking several days ago” in Boston, State Police tweeted at 10:32 a.m.

Troopers said the suspect “driving it today was wearing ski mask and sunglasses. Suspect refused to stop, crashed into 3 other cars & tried to run, but was caught & in custody, Morrissey [Boulevard] at Freeport [Street].”

The tweet included a crime scene photo of the aftermath of the crash, with two badly damaged vehicles visible in the foreground.

In a follow-up tweet Tuesday at 11:10 a.m., State Police said one person hurt in the crash had to be extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital. That person suffered injuries that were non-life threatening, the tweet said.

Neither the suspect’s name nor further details of the initial alleged carjacking incident from several days prior were immediately available Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

