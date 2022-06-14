Gloucester police search for missing 10-year-old boy

Mason Hufschmid was last seen getting off a school bus near the intersection of LePage Lane and Essex Avenue about 5:40 p.m. following an after-school program, Gloucester police said in a statement posted to Facebook .

Gloucester police are asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Mason Hufschmid, 10, was last seen getting off a school bus near the intersection of LePage Lane and Essex Avenue about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Gloucester police said.

He was still missing as of 9:15 p.m., Gloucester police said.

Mason was seen wearing a green or yellow West Parish School T-shirt but may have changed into a hoodie and orange shorts, police said.

He is believed to be carrying a backpack with a green and black checkered pattern and the words “Demon Slayer” printed on it, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the child can call Gloucester police at 978-283-1212

