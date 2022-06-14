fb-pixel Skip to main content

Green Line shut down between Park Street and Government Center after trains ‘unintentionally coupled,’ MBTA says

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated June 14, 2022, 4 minutes ago

The MBTA suspended Green Line service between Park Street and Government Center on Tuesday night after two trolleys reportedly “unintentionally coupled,” officials said.

The T recommended that travelers take the Orange Line instead “while we investigate reports that two Green Line trains unintentionally coupled on the Government Center platform at a slow rate of speed,” according to a 10 p.m. Twitter post.

An MBTA spokesman, Joe Pesaturo, said in an e-mail that a disabled train was being moved out of the way, and the incident would not affect trolley service on Wednesday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

