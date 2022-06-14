Later high school schedule delays practice times for youth sports

Traxler said he thought the Newton School Committee hadn’t considered all of the impacts when approving the later schedule. In his address to the School Committee, he said high school practices are now “conflicting with the exact hours required for younger children to be home for dinner and bedtime.”

Justin Traxler, president of Newton Girls Soccer, said he worries the later start times have pushed high school sports into what used to be youth time slots and forced kids to practice late at night.

With the later schedule at Newton’s high schools, youth sports organizers have become concerned about delayed bedtimes, especially for younger athletes, and they’re looking to the school and parks departments to help find a solution.

Advertisement

“In the quest to give the high school kids more time to sleep in, they’ve instead pushed the problem on the [younger] kids who still start early,” Traxler said in an interview. “But now they’re having them on the field until 9. And so it’s just been poorly planned.”

Toby Romer, assistant superintendent of Newton Public Schools, said the high schools have adjusted many of their game and practice times “to get off the fields as soon as possible and allow youth rec access afterwards.”

Under the schedule the school committee approved last year, Newton North and South high school students start class at 9 a.m. and are released at 3:45 p.m. four days a week, with an early dismissal on Tuesdays. The start times for Newton’s middle and elementary schools range from 7:50 to 8:20 a.m., and normally the schools are released between 2:20 and 2:50 p.m., with early dismissals on Wednesdays. The amount of field space for sports has been an ongoing issue in the city, one Traxler said the schedule change exacerbated.

Clifford Slater, president of Newton Youth Soccer, said in an interview the schedule change also has his youth athletes up late.

Advertisement

“Some of our kids who are 13 have practices that go until 9 o’clock,” he said. “Whereas prior to the late start time, we never went past 8 — and even that was late, especially for the younger kids.”

At the most recent school committee meeting, Tamara Stras, the principal of Newton South, said administrators were aware of the scheduling issues posed on athletics by the late start, not just for younger students, but at the high school level as well.

“It is something that we are working on, it is something that we’re looking at,” Stras said. “It’s also the first year of the schedule, so this is one of the larger hiccups we have, but please know that we are actively working on it and we are doing our best to accommodate as much as we possibly can.”

Two school committee members did not respond to requests for interviews.

Seth Anapolle, who volunteers as a coach for his 10-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter’s soccer teams in Newton, said he shortened his practices to get everyone home earlier.

“I said to myself, ‘This is too late’,” Anapolle said. “These kids have to drive home, eat dinner. So I knocked another 15 minutes off the practice time for my middle school team.”

He said his daughter is one of those students affected by the early start time and late practice.

“My middle school daughter has to be in her seat at 7:55, so she’s out of the house at 7:30,” he said.

Advertisement

In a written statement, Nicole Banks, commissioner of Parks and Recreation, said while her department supports the revision to the high school schedule, the shift “has resulted in some impacts on field availability, particularly for groups who use multipurpose fields [rectangular fields]. The compression of the same amount of use in a smaller window of time has also had an impact on field conditions.”

The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture is responsible for permitting field space to sports teams. Both Traxler and Slater said in their experience the city typically defers to the preferences of the high schools when creating schedules.

“I would characterize the first year of [the new schedule] as Parks and Rec simply taking the athletic director’s requests and honoring those at the expense of youth sports,” Slater said.

In the statement, Banks said they are working with sports groups and the school department to try and resolve the issues.

Youth programs in Newton rent field space from the city at varying rates, depending on whether the fields have turf or are equipped with lights. But Slater said due to lack of availability his programs also rent from private institutions such as The Fessenden School, an independent school in West Newton.

“We pay a per player fee to the City of Newton, plus we’re required to spend — between the girls program and the boys program — hundreds of thousands of dollars renting from other private facilities,” Slater said. “Because Newton can’t handle our needs.”

Advertisement

In September, Traxler and Slater wrote a joint letter to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, requesting that she help resolve a scheduling issue at Newton South stadium. In the letter, they said because of the late school dismissal, they had been informed by the parks department that their programs’ “access to the field has been effectively terminated on weeknights.”

They also noted in the letter how the two youth soccer programs had donated to the school’s boosters in 2019 to purchase lights at the stadium with the “understanding that youth athletic programs would have reasonable access to these fields for weeknight practices.”

They concluded the letter with a proposed schedule they said would allow youth teams some weeknight access to the field, and a request to meet with the city to discuss potential solutions.

In an e-mail responding to their letter, Nicole Banks wrote that, as a result of the later schedule at the high school, “the NSHS Athletic Director will not be able to accommodate any further compression of her teams’ allotted time on this field.”

Acknowledging that “the spirit of the deal cannot be met under these new circumstances,” Banks said in the e-mail the city would return the donation for the field light project.

Traxler said they received the refund, but they “didn’t want the money.”

“If you look at the letter, we didn’t want any of that,” he said. “We wanted to use the fields.”

Advertisement

In response to the need for more field availability, Banks wrote the city had tripled the department’s field maintenance budget, and “[the] Parks Department is spearheading a number of large-scale capital improvement projects at multiple field sites.”

Those improvements include two new lighting systems at the high school turf fields — “directly in response to the later dismissal time pushing sport groups back from accessing the field” — with installation set to be completed this summer.

In the statement, Banks said improvements also included building two new grass fields at Burr Elementary School, and reconditioning the fields at McGrath Park and Brown and Oak Hill Middle schools, as well as lighting improvements and potential turf renovations at Albemarle Park. Banks said construction at Burr elementary and Albemarle would likely begin in 2023, and the other projects will follow.

Traxler said he hoped the city would follow through and was skeptical the proposed lighting improvements would help youth athletes get off the fields earlier.

“We have no idea if we’re going to actually get any of that,” he said. “And if we do, the sense we have is we’ll get some more 7:30 slots, which at some point, we can’t have every team start at 7:30.”

Seamus Webster can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.