At least three displaced after 3-alarm fire in Rockland

A 3-alarm fire at a single-family home in Rockland on Tuesday drew firefighters from several surrounding towns to battle the blaze, according to fire department spokesman Lieutenant Jonathan Hickey.

Rockland firefighters responded to the fire, which broke out around 4:15 p.m. at 495 Salem St., Hickey said. The blaze was extinguished around 5:30 p.m.

None of the residents were injured, but at least three people were displaced, according to Hickey. One firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and a cat later succumbed to injuries from the fire.