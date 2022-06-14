Lowell woman arrested in decades-old case of baby found dead in Maine

Maine State Police detectives traveled to Lowell, arresting Daigle without incident outside her home Monday. She waived extradition and was returned to Maine.

Lee Ann Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, is charged in the death of the baby, who was found in Frenchville, Maine, on Dec. 7, 1985, Maine State Police said in a statement.

A 58-year-old Lowell, Massachusetts, woman is facing a murder charge in the death of her newborn baby, who was found dead in Maine 36 years ago.

She made her first court appearance Tuesday in Aroostook County Court Court House in Maine via Zoom. A court-appointed attorney said Daigle intended to plead not guilty. The judge ordered her held without bail pending a “Harnish hearing,” which is a type of bail hearing under Maine law for people charged with crimes that were once capital offenses.

Advertisement

The baby, dubbed Baby Jane Doe, was discovered after a dog found her and carried her less than 700 feet to his owner’s home. State Police were able to retrace the dog’s path, determining that the baby was born and then abandoned in below zero temperatures at a gravel pit in Frenchville, State Police said.

State Police said they were able to identify Daigle as the baby’s mother “over the years through advancements in technology to include DNA and genetic genealogy.”

”This case was the culmination of decades worth of investigative work from dozens of now retired and current detectives who never gave up finding answers and justice for Baby Jane Doe,” State Police said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.