Man charged with assaulting woman at Alewife T Station in Cambridge

Alexandr Ivanenko, 53, who lives at a homeless shelter, was seen and detained by Quincy police at around 9:21 p.m. in the 700 block of Hancock Street in Quincy, Transit Police said in a statement Tuesday.

A man was arrested Monday night on a charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly grabbed a 67-year-old woman by her neck and threw her to the ground at the Alewife Station Monday morning, Transit Police said.

Transit Police identified this man as a person of interest in connection with an alleged assault at Alewife Station Monday morning. Alexandr Ivanenko, 53, who lives in a homeless shelter, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault Monday night.

Transit Police responded and arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault for the alleged assault at Alewife Station, officials said.

Ivanenko was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking, officials said. The arrest came after Transit Police issued a be on the lookout to other law enforcement agencies and released a photo of a person of interest to the public on Monday, officials said.

While the victim, a 67-year-old woman, was allegedly walking by Ivanenko at around 8:30 a.m. in the opposite direction near the main door of the station’s entrance, he “suddenly and without provocation reached out and grabbed the woman by her neck and threw her to the ground,” Transit Police said Monday.

Ivanenko then allegedly walked away, officials said.

The woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local area hospital for treatment, according to the statement.

