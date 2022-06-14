Man rescued after fall from Newport’s Cliff Walk

Two firefighters rappelled down the cliff just before 1 a.m. to retrieve the man, who had fallen onto the rocks below. They packaged the victim while topside crews prepared a hail system, according to the firefighters.

The unnamed man in his early 30s suffered serious injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by a medflight helicopter. The man is expected to recover.

“The victim was retrieved from the rocks below and transported to Toppa Field where the medflight was waiting,” Newport Firefighters IAFF Local 1080 posted on their Facebook page. “Fortunately for this victim, these members from Shift 4 are no strangers to this type of scenario, as they had a High Angle rescue training at the exact spot this incident occurred a few years ago.”

The iconic, 3.5-mile Cliff Walk, which is a tourist and local hotspot throughout the year, is closed to all visitors after sunset and does not reopen until sunrise. The walk is a public way that winds through private property, and different sections are owned by different people or entities. Tom Shevlin, a spokesman for the city of Newport, had previously told the Globe that the city handles day-to-day maintenance and regularly makes necessary repairs on the walk, as do private property owners.

Signs are posted along the walk, warning people to stay on paved paths and noting that the steep cliffs pose a high risk of injury.

A sign posted along the 3.5-mile Cliff Walk in Newport, R.I., warns visitors to stay on paved paths. Carlos Muñoz

On Monday, Newport police said the man, whose name still had not been released as of Tuesday morning, was connected to a domestic incident in which a car struck a house. The incident ended at the Cliff Walk, WJAR-TV reported, “with reckless driving involved.”

In March, a 20-foot section of the Cliff Walk broke off and tumbled into the water, in what the city called a “catastrophic event.” A landslide of rubble poured from a broken section of the retaining wall beneath the walkway near 40 Steps and Webster Street. No one was injured at the time and that section of the Cliff Walk remains closed.

A 20-foot chunk of Newport's beloved Cliff Walk broke off and dove into the depths of the Ocean on Thursday, March 3, 2022. A landslide of rubble at the site of the collapse, between 40 Steps and Webster Avenue, was still visible the next day. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.