Norwell memorial garden will honor longtime conservation agent

A group of local gardeners and conservationists want to turn a former gravel pit in Norwell into a Breast Cancer Memorial Garden honoring Nancy Hemingway, the town’s longtime conservation agent who died of the disease in 2020.

Friends of Norwell Community Gardens Inc. hopes to dedicate the garden — which will feature plants with pink blossoms, as well as benches and a walkway — this fall.

Looking ahead, the group plans a meadow of wildflowers next to the garden, accessible walking paths, and a community raised-bed vegetable garden.