Norwell memorial garden will honor longtime conservation agent

A group of local gardeners and conservationists want to turn a former gravel pit in Norwell into a Breast Cancer Memorial Garden honoring Nancy Hemingway, the town’s longtime conservation agent who died of the disease in 2020.
Friends of Norwell Community Gardens Inc. hopes to dedicate the garden — which will feature plants with pink blossoms, as well as benches and a walkway — this fall.
Looking ahead, the group plans a meadow of wildflowers next to the garden, accessible walking paths, and a community raised-bed vegetable garden.
The 2½-acre site is at the intersection of Circuit and Pleasant streets on town-owned land across from Donovan’s Field, a town-owned conservation area.
This spring, Norwell’s Town Meeting approved spending $72,000 in Community Preservation money on the project, and Norwell Community Gardens plans to ask for more and is also raising money through donations.
Norwell Community Gardens is composed of members of the Norwell Garden Club, the Norwell Beautification Committee, Norwell Farms, and the Norwell Conservation Commission.
“Our goal is to improve habitats for all native flora and fauna, and to sponsor projects that provide educational and community participation for town residents of all ages,” the group said in its application for community preservation money.
More information is available at norwellfarms.org.
