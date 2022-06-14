One last shift at Jackson Women’s Health, the abortion clinic at the center of the Roe firestorm

She has a college cheer scholarship that starts in the fall and plans to become a teacher. The father offered financial support if she keeps the pregnancy but is now with another woman, who is also pregnant. Her own mother told her she’d go to hell if she had an abortion.

She sits in a worn chair across from Dr. Cheryl Hamlin in a small office off the waiting room of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in Mississippi and the plaintiff in a US Supreme Court case likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

JACKSON, Miss. — “My concern is, and I know it sounds cliché, but I don’t want to be the selfish one. The one who chooses her own life over her baby,” the 19-year-old says.

Advertisement

“I think you have to make the best decision for you,” says Hamlin, a Massachusetts obstetric physician who has flown down to Mississippi once a month for the past five years to provide abortion care. “I can’t entirely answer that question for you, but I can tell you it’s safe.”

When a patient presents Hamlin with their abortion dilemma, the 59-year-old does not hedge either way. By nature, she is not an outwardly emotional sort. She nods, frowns, and smiles. But largely, she sticks to the science.

“I’ve been against abortion my whole life,” the teen explains. “For me, I didn’t know why all these people came in here until I was in this situation. Now I know what they face is losing their dreams and their accomplishments. I just have a lot of things going for me that I’m not ready to give up yet.”

She wipes her tears.

A procedural table is set up for the next patient to receive a surgical abortion at The Pink House. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“When would you like to come back?” Hamlin asks. It is a question repeated in every individual counseling session since Mississippi state law mandates those seeking abortions to wait 24 hours between their first and second appointments. Almost everyone requests “tomorrow.”

Advertisement

But lately when Hamlin scribbles that date on charts, there’s an unwritten asterisk. One day, sometime this month, there won’t be a tomorrow.

If the scenario foreshadowed in a leaked early draft of the justices’ opinion holds true in the final version, the Supreme Court will rule against Jackson Women’s Health Organization, signaling an end to abortion access in roughly half of the United States, mostly in the South and Midwest.

For now, with Roe still intact, the clinic — colloquially known as the Pink House for its flamingo pink exterior — does what it’s done for the past 27 years: open its doors shortly after sunrise and welcome women from all across the South.

3:56 p.m., Monday, June 6

The chairs are set up in a horseshoe in a narrow pink-walled backroom. In them, six women sit. They wear Crocs, sneakers, low heels, and loafers. They’re in oversized sorority tees, surgery scrubs, and pantsuits. Some are pregnant for the first time. But most have at least one child. They’ve driven there from Tennessee, Louisiana, and Texas.

Patients gather in the counseling area at The Pink House. The counseling session, which is required by Mississippi state law, outlines the risks of both abortions and pregnancy, how quickly fertility returns after an abortion, and what to expect during and after the procedure. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hamlin sits before them, legs crossed, Saucony running shoe bouncing. She’s in the same shirt she wore on the flights down from Boston that morning: a black tee that reads “ROE, CASEY, WWH, JUNE, JACKSON,” the plaintiffs in the country’s five major Supreme Court cases addressing abortion rights.

“OK, what time is it?” she begins.

Advertisement

Each woman is told to write the time on their chart — the exact moment the clock starts ticking on the 24-hour waiting period.

Hamlin then launches into a six-minute orientation that outlines the risks of both abortions and pregnancy, how quickly fertility returns after an abortion, and what to expect during and after the procedure.

It also includes some state-mandated caveats.

“I’m required by the state of Mississippi to tell you that having an abortion will increase your risk of breast cancer. It doesn’t. Nobody thinks it does. Pretty sure Governor Reeves doesn’t think it does. But it’s the law that I say those words,” she says.

Cheryl Hamlin, a doctor at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, takes a phone call while sitting in the reception area of The Pink House. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hamlin has said this script roughly three times a day, three days a month, in the five years since the election of Donald Trump propelled her to seek opportunities to maintain abortion access in the South. Over 540 times.

But today, she adds something new.

“It’s time to talk about the elephant in the room,” she begins. “The Supreme Court any day now will issue a ruling that will at best ban abortions after 15 weeks. At worst, and frankly a lot more likely, is that it will overturn Roe v. Wade. This clinic and probably every other clinic across the South and Midwest will close. If this is an issue important to you, please call your legislators and, at a minimum, vote.”

7:45 a.m., Tuesday, June 7

Even in the hot Mississippi sun, Derenda Hancock wears the same uniform each day: jeans and a rainbow-striped sleeveless bib that reads “Clinic Escort.” Her arms are tanned from nine years spent pacing the clinic’s asphalt parking lot as a so-called “Pink House Defender.” The volunteer group, founded by Hancock and a woman outside the clinic that morning named Kim Gibson, escorts patients through the protesters who regularly gather outside the clinic.

Advertisement

Hancock and Gibson measure the intensity of the protests by the number of signs surrounding the clinic. One to five typically portends a relatively calm day. Six to 12 means the Defenders’ portable speaker will be blaring rock music to drown out accusations of murder shouted by the protesters. A dozen or more signs likely means a church has arranged an outing. On those days, there are road blocks, screaming matches, sidewalk sermons, and children and seniors in the sweltering sun, united by the belief that God stands with them and abortion is an abomination.

From left, Derenda Hancock, cofounder of the Pink House Defenders, joins volunteers Carlee (no last name) and Ren Allen outside of The Pink House. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Right now, it’s a quiet four-sign morning. Two of the most fervent regulars have been out of town proselytizing in Ukraine, and a quieter bunch — mostly retirees — has filled the void. Among them, sitting on a lawn chair under an umbrella, is 68-year-old Mississippi-native Dana Chisholm.

“Motherhood is very hard, I agree,” she acknowledges, before adding that it is also a gift. Her mother contemplated having an abortion when she got pregnant at 17 but decided against it. She and Chisholm’s father stayed together and enjoyed a five-decade-long marriage.

“We don’t always know how things will turn out. They may look really bad. But it may turn out a lot better,” she explains, pausing to offer a pamphlet on God to a patient walking to her car.

Advertisement

“Us mamas and grandmas can provide mentorship. Teach these girls ... how to interview, how to take care of their baby,” Chisholm says. “They need teaching. Because these women have been sold a bill of goods by places like this.”

10:36 a.m., Tuesday, June 7

“How is anyone supposed to have a kid right now?” asks a 30-year-old single mother of two kids, ages 7 and 9. She drove an hour to the Jackson clinic for her first appointment after learning she was pregnant again. She wears navy scrubs and her eyes are red. After leaving the Pink House, she’ll head straight to the hospital where she works as a mental health counselor making $18 an hour.

“I can’t even afford to live right now, much less another baby,” she says, sighing with exhaustion.

Brooke Jones, a medical worker at The Pink House, sweeps up the counseling room after a full day of patients at one of the last remaining abortion providers in the Deep South. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Tuition costs have climbed at her kids’ school, forcing her to take on more work. (Their father is deceased.) The extra shifts mean the kids need afterschool care — another expense. She was recently pre-approved to buy a single-wide trailer. But since she applied, the asking price has soared from $38,000 to $89,000. Her hour-long roundtrip commute guzzles gas, which is now averaging $4.50 a gallon across Mississippi. Each weekend, she tries to spend less than $100 at Walmart to get her family through the week. With prices rising, though, staying under that limit is proving to be impossible.

She takes a deep breath that seems to flutter on the exhale. Her boyfriend idles outside in the parking lot. He’s offered to help financially should she decide to continue the pregnancy. But she worries what will happen if she carries it to term. With her last child, she experienced debilitating postpartum depression. She couldn’t leave her bed for days.

“I just can’t get it this time,” she says. “I need to pass my [mental health counselor] exam so I can get licensed and make more money.”

11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8

About every 10 seconds, Shannon Brewer’s eyes dart to the right. It’s a tic developed after years as director of the clinic. She’s glancing at a monitor where 11 video feeds from security cameras in and around the Pink House fill the frame. She insists it’s a habit of vigilance, rather than fear.

“I mean, I have thought about different scenarios. I know what’s happened at other clinics,” she says.

The clinic opened in 1995, amidst the most violent days of the antiabortion crusade. Gunmen targeted abortion providers around the country on at least five occasions, including a 1994 attack on two clinics in Brookline that left two receptionists dead. In 1998, Atlanta Olympic Games bomber Eric Rudolph also struck a clinic in Birmingham, killing a security guard and maiming a nurse. That clinic’s owner, Diane Derzis, purchased Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2010.

Elizabeth Price (left), Shannon Brewer, director of The Pink House, and Dr. Cheryl Hamlin gather in the receptionist area where Hamlin waits to hand over her patients' charts for the day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Derzis quickly made it a priority to repaint the clinic, then a dull eggshell color. The workmen arrived and cracked open their paint cans to reveal a bubblegum pink.

“Where are you gonna put that?” Brewer recalls asking.

The answer was the entire exterior of the vault-like building. Drivers rubbernecked. Television reporters set up live shots. From her desk inside, Brewer watched the scene and just laughed. If people didn’t know where Jackson’s only abortion clinic was before the paint job, they certainly did now.

Derzis, a longtime abortion advocate and clinic owner, made her point clear at the time: “We aren’t hiding in the shadows anymore.”

Brewer and Derzis already have the next chapter planned if Roe falls. They intend to open a clinic in New Mexico, where abortions will likely remain legal. Pink House West, as they call it, already has a color scheme that looks like a “crayon box,” according to Brewer. Hamlin is working on getting her New Mexico medical license. Two other Jackson employees also intend to make the move.

The rest of the staff, many of them multiyear clinic veterans, will stay behind. One day soon, tomorrow or three weeks from now, hundreds of future patient appointments will likely evaporate, and hundreds of women from across the South, who never knew they’d need the Pink House, will be forced to navigate a world without it.

1 p.m., Wednesday, June 8

Jane Tallant, 69, admits she cried earlier in the day while preparing medication in the surgery room. She’s been a nurse since 1975, and the Pink House is where it will all come to an end.

When her daughter, an obstetrician, told her she’d decided to become an abortion provider, Tallant shuddered at the thought. That’s such a controversial thing to do, she’d said. But then her daughter invited her — then a new retiree — to accompany her on a visit to the Pink House.

Registered Nurse Jane Tallant (left) provides a patient with pills for nausea and pain before the patient undergoes a surgical abortion at The Pink House. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“I looked around and decided to have the courage of my convictions,” Tallant says.

She walked into Brewer’s office and asked, “Do ya’ll ever need nurses?” Brewer’s eyes lit up. “Always,” she responded. Within weeks, Tallant was out of retirement. Her eyes well up again while telling the story.

“It’s so heartbreaking. And I don’t think the patients realize,” she says. “I don’t think they realize how close it is to being gone.”

2:19 p.m., Wednesday, June 8

“Those people outside kept telling me that God loves me. That God supports me. That God is with me. Yeah, maybe, but who is going to save me when I’m struggling mentally and I don’t want to be here anymore?”

The 28-year-old mother of two from Louisiana has just taken the first of two doses of pills for her medical abortion.

Her last two pregnancies left her with waves of suicidal thoughts, a condition made worse by the fact that her fiancé travels regularly for work, in essence making her a single mother for stretches of time.

“I would wake up and not want to be here. And I’d feel guilty, because I’d look at my child, who’s clueless and just wants you, but you don’t want to be here,” she says. “No one tells you that even if you have a great, supportive partner, they don’t carry the same burden that you do.”

An anti-abortion protester moves a sign from outside The Pink House. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Years of therapy helped her get to a healthier mental state. She plans to join the police academy in the fall. But in May when that second line appeared on her at-home pregnancy test, it threatened to upend that hard-won progress.

She tried in vain to reach the abortion clinic in New Orleans. But the phone just rang endlessly, a trend that has increased since a restrictive Texas law has forced women to flock to clinics in nearby states. The Baton Rouge clinic answered, but told her to call back later in the month. With the reversal of Roe looming, she knew she didn’t have much time. She opted to drive three hours to Mississippi.

“Honestly, I didn’t know this privilege could be taken away so easily,” she says. “Regardless of the law, there will be people who also can’t afford to physically, mentally, or financially have another baby and are going to be forced to bring them into a home of poverty and suffering and resentment.”

9:08 a.m., Thursday, June 9

Sitting in that pink-walled room on the last day of her four-day shift, Cheryl Hamlin tacks on another addendum to her time-worn counseling script. Though her name is penned onto the calendar for a shift in the second week of July, Hamlin will likely never work at the Pink House again. The Supreme Court is expected to release its decision in late June or early July.

Cheryl Hamlin, a doctor at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, takes the train between concourses at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport while returning back home to Massachusetts. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“I’m facing the prospect that this is my last day here at this clinic, which is making me really sad. I started coming down here five years ago because I just thought Mississippi needed more access to abortion,” she begins.

That morning’s group — a rodeo rider from Louisiana, a pulmonary medical assistant, a college student, and a mother of two with a history of preeclampsia — stares back at her.

“But it’s become so much deeper than that. Having heard stories from patients like you over the past five years, I don’t see how anybody who listened to you would actually want to take your right to abortion away. You’re all just doing the best you can with what you get. And that’s all we can do.”

Then, as if spooked by her own admission of emotion, she returns to her script.

1 p.m., Thursday, June 9

Near the Pink House, on a gentrified stretch of State Street, there’s now an upscale BBQ joint, a living room style coffeeshop, a speakeasy, and a retro drive-in refurbished into a James Beard Award finalist.

Still today, as with most days, Hamlin takes lunch from her desk, a simple meal of Market Basket arepas smeared with butter. Hancock and Gibson, the Pink House Defenders matriarchs, poke their heads into the office. Rarely do they enter the air-conditioned refuge of the clinic, instead spending seven hours straight in the 90-plus degree heat.

But this afternoon, they want to give Hamlin a hug.

“I’m not gonna cry,” declares Hancock, even though she’s definitely crying.

And then it’s time. Hamlin packs up her things and shuts the lights off in the office. A new doctor — also from out-of-state — will arrive tonight for her shift, before passing the mantle on Monday to a different Massachusetts physician, who will, according to the calendar at least, see the 19-year-old cheerleader with the scholarship she didn’t want to lose.

But Hamlin has a plane to catch home to Boston, where shifts at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge and the Women’s Health Services in Brookline await.

Brewer stops typing for a moment and looks up at Hamlin in her office doorway. Then to the security cameras. And then back at her colleague.

“I’ll see you in New Mexico then,” says Hamlin.

Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.