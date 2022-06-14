fb-pixel Skip to main content
Foxborough

Outdoor family movies on tap at Foxborough’s Patriot Place

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated June 14, 2022, 9 minutes ago

Patriot Place in Foxborough is hosting free, family-friendly movies on Wednesday nights, starting on June 22.

The movies will be screened after sunset in an area outside the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel and Saga Hibachi Steakhouse. There will be pre-film entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Audience members should bring a blanket or chair.

The schedule starts with “Sing 2″ on June 22, followed by “Encanto” on July 6, “Cruella on July 20, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” on Aug. 3, and “Spider-Man, No Way Home,” on Aug. 24.

